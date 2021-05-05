Riverlink owner behind new townhouse development

Lipoma Pty Ltd, which owns Riverlink, has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council seeking approval to vary the planning scheme for a townhouse development.

THE owner of Riverlink Shopping Centre is hoping to build a new townhouse development close to the Bremer River and right above the Workshops Rail Museum in North Ipswich.

Lipoma Pty Ltd, which owns Riverlink, has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council seeking approval to vary the planning scheme for the future development.

Plans show 33 townhouses are proposed for a 3.9 hectare lot of land at 22 W M Hughes Street.

Plans for the proposed development.

“The development code has been structured to allow for residential development, specifically a townhouse development to occur on the site,” the application notes.

“The code is generally in accordance with the provisions of the planning scheme to with the exception of variations to allow the envisaged residential land use on the subject site.

“A development code is proposed for the development which is intended to vary aspects of the Ipswich Planning Scheme.

“The proposed variations seek to approve a development code which allows for residential development specifically a future townhouse development to occur on the subject site.”

The site is vacant and mostly cleared of vegetation.

The land is directly north of the Workshops Railway Museum and a short drive to Riverlink, with the Brassall Bikeway just above it.

The site is 3.9 hectares.

“The area is strategically located within close proximity to a range of residential, employment and transportation hubs which are essential elements in supporting the proposed used being sought for the subject site,” the application notes.

The townhouses would be limited to three-storeys and a height of 12 metres, according to plans.

“The subject site also seeks a maximum residential density of 33 dwellings/ha or 1 dwelling per 303m2,” the application notes.

“It is noted there is no prescribed density for the subject site, however the proposed density is considered to be appropriate for the subject site given its close proximity to the Ipswich centre, and in particular, (Riverlink) to which the site will be connected via the Brassall bike path in the near future.”

Residents can make a submission against the proposal up until May 24.

The site in North Ipswich is just above the Workshops Railway Museum.

Lipoma, which trades as Ipswich Riverlink Shopping Centre, had plans for an entertainment precinct on the banks of the Bremer, just south of the Workshops Railway Museum, approved by the council last year.

The facility will include two drive-in movie theatres, an outdoor putt-putt course, two basketball courts, a climbing wall, arcade, kiosk, dining court, heritage plaza and playground.

