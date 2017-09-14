Riverlink names top shops in annual awards

TOP GONG: Priceline at Riverlink has been elevated to the centre's hall of fame after winning the retailer of the year award for the third straight time.Pictured: (l. to r.) Julian Severin, Toni Nguyen, retail manager Karen Hopper, franchisee Phuong Nguyen, Teena Tunstall, Kaelee Joss, Ann Petersen and Suganya Nagarajan.

TOP GONG: Priceline at Riverlink has been elevated to the centre's hall of fame after winning the retailer of the year award for the third straight time.Pictured: (l. to r.) Julian Severin, Toni Nguyen, retail manager Karen Hopper, franchisee Phuong Nguyen, Teena Tunstall, Kaelee Joss, Ann Petersen and Suganya Nagarajan.

RIVERLINK'S Priceline Pharmacy has been named as the centre's Retailer of the Year for the third time running.

Pharmacy owner Phuong Nguyen said she was thrilled to win the award yet again and believed it recognised her staff's commitment to service and care.

"It's a huge pat on the back for our work family in an increasingly tough environment for both pharmacies and retail,” she said.

"We are so proud of the relationship we have built with the people of Ipswich and they keep on rewarding us with their loyalty. That is the cornerstone of what we do and our success”.

In winning the award for a third time Riverlink has now elevated Priceline to its Hall of Fame.

Seventeen Riverlink category winners were also presented with awards at a special breakfast ceremony this week.

The judging criteria for each award included sales growth, customer service, store presentation and participation in centre marketing activities.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The winners

Majors - Kmart

Mini Majors - JB HiFi

Special Mini Majors Award - Best & Less

Electronics -EB Games

Female Fashion - Bras N Things

Food Court Dining - Komiya

For the Home - Kitchen Connection

General - Helloworld

Health & Beauty - Goodlife Gym

Jewellery & Gifts - Pascoe Jewellers

Male Fashion - Lowes

Footwear & Accessories - Strandbags

Services - Specsavers

Take Home Food - Donut King

Unisex Fashion - Jay Jays

Café/Restaurants - Jamaica Blue

East Dining Precinct - iSushi