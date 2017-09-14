Riverlink names top shops in annual awards

RIVERLINK'S Priceline Pharmacy has been named as the centre's Retailer of the Year for the third time running.
Pharmacy owner Phuong Nguyen said she was thrilled to win the award yet again and believed it recognised her staff's commitment to service and care.
"It's a huge pat on the back for our work family in an increasingly tough environment for both pharmacies and retail,” she said.
"We are so proud of the relationship we have built with the people of Ipswich and they keep on rewarding us with their loyalty. That is the cornerstone of what we do and our success”.
In winning the award for a third time Riverlink has now elevated Priceline to its Hall of Fame.
Seventeen Riverlink category winners were also presented with awards at a special breakfast ceremony this week.
The judging criteria for each award included sales growth, customer service, store presentation and participation in centre marketing activities.
The winners
Majors - Kmart
Mini Majors - JB HiFi
Special Mini Majors Award - Best & Less
Electronics -EB Games
Female Fashion - Bras N Things
Food Court Dining - Komiya
For the Home - Kitchen Connection
General - Helloworld
Health & Beauty - Goodlife Gym
Jewellery & Gifts - Pascoe Jewellers
Male Fashion - Lowes
Footwear & Accessories - Strandbags
Services - Specsavers
Take Home Food - Donut King
Unisex Fashion - Jay Jays
Café/Restaurants - Jamaica Blue
East Dining Precinct - iSushi