Riverlink lanes to provide benefit for city

NEWS that an eight-lane tenpin centre was planned for Riverlink Shopping Centre instantly struck Sharyn Crouchen as a benefit.

While the experienced masters bowler knows eight lanes will not be enough for major competitions, she welcomes another avenue to introduce people to the sport.

"I was very disappointed when the (Bundamba) bowl left so anything we can do to bring the sport back to Ipswich will be a really good thing for the sport,'' she said. "But also entertainment wise.''

The former Bundamba tenpin centre had 20 lanes, allowing competition play.

Despite the limitations at Riverlink, Crouchen hopes the lanes generate renewed interest in Ipswich and attracts new bowlers.

"Bowling is one of the most entertaining type sports and its indoors,'' she said.

"I'm sure with the eight lanes, they're probably going to gear it up more towards the entertainment side of things and that still gets people involved . . . and they might take up a League from there, especially kids.''

While waiting for that to happen, she has another sporting wish.

"I really want it (tenpin) to go back into the Olympics or the Comm Games,'' she said.

Former national representative and current Tenpin Bowling Australia CEO Cara Honeychurch was a triple Commonwealth Games gold medallist, matching the best in the world during her competitive career.

"Universally, tenpin bowling is still one of the most participated sports around the world,'' the Ipswich bowler said. "But one of the difficulties from an Olympic point of view is it considered more entertainment than sport.''