Riverlink helps needy families through QT appeal

THEY may be surrounded by shops all day, but centre management staff from Riverlink Shopping Centre are ducking into local retailers after their shifts to purchase food and items for needy families.

The centre has once again signed up to help the QT Adopt-a-Family Appeal. This year they have chosen five families to provide food hampers for.

Marketing manager Karen Karageozis said the appeal was something they "look forward to every year".

"We like to get involved and support the local community where we can," she said.

"We are well aware of the issues that people are facing, and we do what we can to help spread the Christmas cheer.

"Christmas is such a special time of the year, and we want to help those who are in need."

There are still families who are part of this appeal who need your help.

Adopt-a-Family coordinator Karen McCoombes said she has been overwhelmed by the support she has received from businesses and individuals in the past few weeks.

"We are so thankful many people have come on board to help these families," she said.

"There are still a few families who are looking for adoption though."

Continue reading the QT to see a list of families who are still for adoption.