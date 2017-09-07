Riverfire to light up the night sky

BEAUTIFUL: Fireworks will once again light up the Story Bridge

BRISBANE'S skyline will once again light up this month for the annual Riverfire event.

Sunsuper Riverfire is Queensland's ultimate fireworks display, which wraps up the Brisbane Festival (September 9-30) with a bang.

To celebrate, crowds will flock to vantage points around the city on September 30 to aerobatics from the Australian Defence Force, with army helicopter displays and a fly over with a RAAF Super Hornet, before the spectacular fireworks display. The night sky will be brought to life with all different colours exploding in the sky from barges on the river, the Story Bridge and from the tallest buildings in the CBD.

The program includes:

5.15pm - Fly over from the RAAF C17 Globemaster.

5.30pm - Fly over from the RAAF F18 Super Hornet.

5.50pm - Army Aviation MRH 90 and Tiger Helicopters.

7.03pm - The fireworks display starts with another fly over from a RAAF F18 Super Hornet.

Vantage points around the city include Victoria Bridge, South Bank, Kangaroo Point Cliffs, Captain Burke Park, Wilson's Lookout, City Riverwalk, including Riverside Centre and Eagle Street Pier. South Bank is an alcohol-free space for Sunsuper Riverfire. South Bank is fenced off for the event and access will be closed once it's full.

Plan your evening around public transport as limited parking and road closures will make taking your car difficult. There'll be plenty of extra trains and buses running on the night.