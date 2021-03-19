River protection, light upgrades in revised council budget

A revised Somerset Council budget will include funding for works at the Brisbane River protection program, including the installation of bollards and CCTV cameras.

Somerset Regional Council adopted a revised budget for the 2021/2022 year featuring $2.8 million in new projects.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the council was continually looking to capitalise on funding opportunities when they appeared to get the best possible outcomes for the community.

“This has been a silver lining from the current economic situation - getting long term infrastructure benefits for Somerset,” Cr Lehmann said.

Cr Sean Choat, who voiced the issue with council earlier last year, welcomed the inclusion of funding for Brisbane river protection works in the budget review including the installation of bollards and CCTV cameras.

“We didn’t budget $70,000 for this project but we were left in a position where we had no choice but to act and prevent the unlawful destruction of our natural environment,” Cr Choat said.

“Ultimately we are not the Brisbane River authority - unfortunately there is no Brisbane River authority - but Council could no longer tolerate the treatment given to our greatest natural asset by some.”

Somerset Regional Council councillor Sean Choat at Savages Crossing.

Cr Kylee Isidro supported the contribution of $300,000 towards upcoming upgrades by the Department of Transport and Main Roads in Fernvale and Esk which will also receive Australian Government funding.

“As an Esk resident, you can see the deterioration in the highway pavement through town,” she said.

“ Council wanted to be part of the discussion over these highway upgrades and that’s why we will contribute complementary funding to optimise the available State and Federal money.

“We are looking forward to improved safety in both Esk and Fernvale CBD’s with these DTMR highway works.”

Cr Jason Wendt hailed the increase in the budget for LED sports lighting at Lowood Recreational Complex by a further $200,000 in the revised budget.

Cr Wendt is also a member of the Council’s Lowood Recreational Complex advisory committee.



“Our original budget included lighting of just one field at Lowood with State Government funding under the Unite and Recover Community Stimulus Program,” Cr Wendt said.

“While we are grateful for the assistance, we can achieve significant economies of scale by installing lights to all three fields while the contractors are on site.”

“This project will result in better lighting for one of our best-used sporting facilities and should see lower power usage compared to the old incandescent field lights.”

Other projects included in the budget review include additional bitumen sealing at Rasmussen Road in Mount Archer and a major upgrade to extend the life of Esk landfill, both funded by the Australian Government.

Cr Lehmann thanked both the Queensland and Australian Governments for their infrastructure funding assistance to the Somerset community.