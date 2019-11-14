River options best when weather unfavourable

FISHING LINES

WITH the weather looking a little ominous this weekend it might pay to stay closer to home and explore some of the more sheltered options.

The Brisbane River is providing anglers with a lot of options from jew fish and snapper in the port to threadfin salmon and sharks in the middle reaches right up to bass in the upper reaches.

The Port of Brisbane can offer some great fishing options for bait and lure anglers.

The best method to chasing the jew is using your sounder and locate the drop-offs of the shipping channel and look for bait or schools of jew and thread fin mooching off the ledges.

If bait fishing anchoring up and sending baits of squid, pilchards or larger bait prawns should see you pick up a mixed bag. Sinking vibes like the Jackall Transam or Derek Fish Trap and hopping them through schools is a great way to target threadfin and jew but expect bi-catch of flathead, snapper and the odd estuary cod.

If there is a break in the weather and you can sneak out to Mud Island, there have been reports of Spotted mackerel feeding on baitfish to the north of the island. Look for the mackerel feeding on the surface as they round up the baitfish.

Casting metal slugs or pilchards into the bust ups has been the most successful methods.

There are also plenty of squire and grassy sweet lip coming from the sheltered reef edges of Mud Island so it might pay to have a look on your way past.

Further up the Brisbane River anglers have been getting some good catches of mud crabs around Indooroopilly and Jindalee.

Focus on creek mouths and rocky edges and check your pots regularly to stop territorial crabs stopping others from getting into your pots.

Mullet seems to be the best bait at the moment.

The upper reaches of the river are providing some great bass fishing lately as the river warms up.

The bass have become a little more aggressive and are hitting a wide range of lures. Try top water lures like the Honey Hole Limpet or Jackall Micro Pompadour and cast them close to Bankside vegetation or letdown timber.

A steady retrieve is all that is needed and the hits can be explosive.

Once the sun gets higher switch over the diving lures or spinnerbaits and target the deeper structure or snags.

A kayak or canoe will increase your chances and are great for exploring new areas.

Charltons Bait and Tackle is at 18 Kerwick Street, Redbank. Phone (07) 38181677 or email info@charltonsfishing.com.au

Matthew Osley