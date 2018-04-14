Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A record crowd enjoyed the Fire on the River event staged as part of the Ipswich Festival. The event feature fireworks, lasers and Jet Man.
A record crowd enjoyed the Fire on the River event staged as part of the Ipswich Festival. The event feature fireworks, lasers and Jet Man. Lyle Radford
Family Fun

River on fire as Ipswich embraces festival fun

14th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

THE streets of the Ipswich CBD were bustling early on Thursday evening, and it wasn't just the normal late-night shopping crowd.

An influx of families were rushing to the best vantage points to take in the spectacle of Fire on the River - the shock and awe introduction to the city's annual festival that acts as a suitable starter for a huge weekend of entertainment.

A combination of fireworks, lasers and a jet-propelled superhero Jet Man were set against the backdrop of the Bremer River, with an estimated 7000 people packing into any spot where they could get a good view.

Jet Man propels himself into the sky as part of the stunning show.
Jet Man propels himself into the sky as part of the stunning show. Lyle Radford

Ipswich Events executive chairman Paul Casos said he believed Thursday's crowd was the best yet for the festival opener.

"They were jam packed not only on the David Trumpy Bridge and Bradfield Bridge, but also at Riverlink underneath the bridge,” Mr Casos said.

Contributing to the family atmosphere was Riverlink's heavy involvement in the lead-up to the display, with events staged throughout the afternoon.

The festival fun has only just started in Ipswich.

A record crowd enjoyed the Fire on the River event staged as part of the Ipswich Festival. The event feature fireworks, lasers and Jet Man.
A record crowd enjoyed the Fire on the River event staged as part of the Ipswich Festival. The event feature fireworks, lasers and Jet Man. Lyle Radford

Six hours of children's activities kick off in the CBD from 3pm today.

Children can learn to fly a drone or see a demonstration of how 3D printing is done, among a host of other activities to be staged on Brisbane and Ellenborough St, and d'Arcy Doyle Place as part of the Creative Kidz exhibition.

Festivities will ramp up from 7pm, with the Festival Parade of Light, before Mental as Anything takes the main stage at d'Arcy Doyle Place for the Heritage Bank Street Party.

A record crowd enjoyed the Fire on the River event staged as part of the Ipswich Festival. The event feature fireworks, lasers and Jet Man.
A record crowd enjoyed the Fire on the River event staged as part of the Ipswich Festival. The event feature fireworks, lasers and Jet Man. Lyle Radford
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    YOUR GUIDE: Everything you need to know for Ipswich Festival

    YOUR GUIDE: Everything you need to know for Ipswich Festival

    Community Full events schedule, road closures, weather, where to get the best vantage point and all the parade details

    Go bananas with fresh fruit lunchbox fillers

    Go bananas with fresh fruit lunchbox fillers

    News Buy all the very best at your nearest Your Local Fruit Shop

    PACIFIC DAWN: Police to investigate woman falling overboard

    PACIFIC DAWN: Police to investigate woman falling overboard

    Breaking No suspicious circumstances identified, say police

    Local Partners