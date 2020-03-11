Ritzy new place to freshen up your style

Kaylie Harman-Gibb from Elan Hair Co. She is opening her salon in Ellenborough Street on Wednesday.

Kaylie Harman-Gibb from Elan Hair Co. She is opening her salon in Ellenborough Street on Wednesday.

A BORN and bred local who has worked at hair salons in London and Brisbane has returned to her roots to open a new business.

Kaylie Harman-Gibb will open her new boutique salon, Elan Hair Co, in Ellenborough St on Wednesday.

Ms Harman-Gibb has worked as a hairdresser for 23 years, starting as an apprentice here in Ipswich.

“I guess you can say I have returned home, back to my roots,” she said.

“I wanted to open my salon here in the Top of Town to give people a really lovely place to visit.

“I have worked in the Top of Town at Obsession Shoes, so I know the area well and a lot of the business owners.

“This is a great little shopping strip here, and I want to bring more nice things to the city for people to use.”

After completing her apprenticeship when she was younger, Ms Harman-Gibb had her own salon at her house in Booval before jumping on a plan and moved to the United Kingdom for a year.

“I spent 12 months in London and I worked in a salon in Mayfair,” she said.

“It was a really beautiful little salon, so I definitely learnt a lot, coming from Ipswich and then being placed right in the middle of London.”

When Ms Harman-Gibb returned back to Australia, she managed a salon in Brisbane for several years where she was also involved in a number of commercial and industry photo shoots, including the Mercedes Benz Fashion Show.

With her husband working in Ipswich as an accountant, the family moved back to Ipswich where Ms Harman-Gibb once again run a salon out of her home.

But it wasn’t until her youngest child started at school this year that she took the leap and decided to open a new shopfront.

“At the start of the year when my youngest started prep, I thought now is the time to reclaim my career and my passion,” she said.

“This shop was available and we jumped at the chance to take it.

“I’m really happy with the location.”

Ms Harman-Gibb believes it’s an exciting time to be in the Ipswich CBD.

“I think what is going on and what will happen will bring more people and more walk past trade to the area,” she said.

“Right now, you kind of need to know about this little strip, but pretty soon I think there will be more people in general.”

Services at the salon include men and women’s haircuts, which include a head, neck and shoulder massage, as well as a shampoo, style cut and blow-dry, as well as styling, foils, colouring and Keratin treatments.

Elan Hair Co has its grand opening on Wednesday, March 18.

The store will be open from Wednesday from 9am-5pm, Thursday from 9am-8pm, Friday from 9am-5pm and Saturday from 9am-2pm.

For more information, log onto www.elanhairco.com.au or search them on Facebook or Instagram.