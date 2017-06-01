Rita Langer cooks up a storm for State of Origin

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Rita Langer cooks sausages every year at the Blair State School's State of Origin barbecue. She has worked in the tuck shop for 45 years and still does a shift each Friday.

THE LANGER name and State of Origin football go together hand and glove.

But yesterday at Blair State School it was Rita Langer who was the star of the show and not her illustrious son Allan.

Rita was cooking up a feast of sausage sandwiches for the students dressed in maroon as she does every year on the day of the opening State of Origin clash.

Decades after Allan left school Rita still volunteers at the tuck shop each Friday.

"I started going 45 years ago," Rita said.

"My daughter Desley was the first to go to school there but I didn't start going until Allan started school.

"I just love mixing with the ladies and the kids and it gets me out of the house."

Diane Wishey, of the Gold Coast, met Rita and her late husband Harry on a rugby league tour of New Zealand in 1993.

The pair became friends and Diane was inspired to volunteer at Blair State School.

"I only came because of Rita," she said.

"She asked me to do her shifts when she was having her knee operations done, and I'd just retired as a school teacher."

Diane, who was cooking at the barbecue alongside Rita yesterday, is in awe of her friend.

"It is just marvellous for a lady to do 45 years of volunteer work at a school where she now has no children," she said.

"But she loves it. It is a social outlet for her and she just loves seeing the kids."

Rita said it was all about the kids.

"They think it's great," she grinned as she flipped another sausage.

School principal Peter Lund said Rita was a legend in the true sense of the word.

"The Langer name is synonymous with Blair State School," he said.

"Driving past you see Allan Langer Field and we also have the Rita Langer Hall.

"Rita has continued to work well and truly beyond her years as a parent, which is fantastic.

"You can't put a price on what Rita does, and our tuck shop is full of grandparents who come back to volunteer.

"It says a lot about our community and our school."

Rita Langer with well fed Blair State School students Emmerly - Rose Simcoe and Sebastian Antonel. Rob Williams

Rita loves all of her five children.

It is just that Queenslanders came to love her youngest son Allan the most for obvious reasons.

So when the QT visited her this week as part of our commemoration of 30 years since Allan Langer made his Origin debut it was to talk about you know who.

The walls are decorated with memorabilia of Allan's stellar career. His brothers Kevin, Neville and Cliff all get a run too.

They certainly all got a run in the back yard.

The QT looked out the back window at a large pristine lawn that was tailor made for young Ipswich lads with a love of rugby league.

Rita Langer talks about the birth of Allan's State of Origin career 30 years ago. Rob Williams

"They used to go down to play footy after school and they wouldn't come up until dark," Rita recalled.

Rita reflected on how when Alfie was selected for Queensland in 1987 "they didn't want him".

It is hard to believe but true. Too small was the verdict of senior Queensland players. They soon changed their tune.

Rita followed Allan's career all the way through at the Broncos and for Queensland and Australia.

Her favourite memory is of the 2001 Origin decider when coach Wayne Bennett secretly brought Langer home from England.

"We didn't know," Rita said.

"Channel Nine was up the street waiting for him to come home but we didn't know anything about it.

"He arrived in the afternoon and I said 'what are you doing home?'"

"It was very special and a nice surprise."

Rita and Harry soon found out why he was back.

"They took us to the game (at QII Stadium) in a limousine that night, and then brought us home" she said.

"I was nervous all the time watching him, but not like Allan was. He used to get sick."

It was a triumphant night for Queensland and Alfie.

But when the Langers came home they were confronted with a mystery that remains such to this day.

"When we came home there was a cardboard cutout of Gorden Tallis sitting on our lounge," Rita recalled.

"I didn't know who put it there, and we still don't know. But in those days we never locked the doors of the house."

Rita Langer looks over treasured memorabilia when Allan Langer was selected to play for the Maroons in 1987. QT File

As the QT leaves the Langer house we say again how strange it was that the man who they said was too small went on to be one of the game's greats.

"Even Wayne Bennett said he was too small," Rita said.

We asked if she thought Bennett was good for Langer.

"I wouldn't say that," she grinned.

In truth, it was probably the other way around.