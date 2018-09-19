Risque glamour on menu as burlesque dancers come to Ipswich

Katrina Lee is excited to see burlesque dancers entertain patrons four nights a week at Nu Orleans Burlesque Lounge.

BURLESQUE dancers will soon begin entertaining patrons at a popular Ipswich restaurant and bar up to four nights a week.

Katrina Lee from Nu Orleans in Limestone Street said the business would be changing its name to Nu Orleans Burlesque Lounge at the beginning of October, as a way to bring more excitement and night-life to the city.

"We aren't taking anything away from business," she said. "We wanted to add more to it.

"The bar and the restaurant won't change at all.

"There might be a few little aesthetics that could change but on the whole, it will stay the same food, the same chef, the same atmosphere.

"We will still have our downstairs and upstairs dining on the balcony, so locals and visitors will always be welcome to come and have something to eat and drink."

It is out the back in the function room where the burlesque activities will be held.

"We will have burlesque classes during the week and we will also have night performances here from Thursday to Sunday," Ms Lee said.

"For the burlesque performances there will be a cover charge, you can order your own food from the menu, and we will have bar and wait staff to accommodate people who will be seated in the Burlesque Lounge.

"We are going to start fairly small. We will have one or two performers per evening, but the finer details still need to be worked out.

"What we are offering is a place where people can come for a fun night out for a minimal cost."

Ms Lee said burlesque was widely available in places like Brisbane and the Gold Coast, so introducing it on a regular basis to Ipswich could be a big boost.

"It is heavily saturated in Brisbane," she said. "Every weekend you could go and see a burlesque show.

"So it's about time Ipswich got it here."

Ms Lee said burlesque was a different kind of art.

"People don't understand there are many differences between burlesque and stripping.

"The difference is quite simple - a stripper's prerogative is to strip and to finish her show naked," she said. "A burlesquer's prerogative is to keep you wanting more.

"The entire idea of burlesque is to be a parody of whatever they are performing

"The parody can be political, it can be be comedic, anything they like.

"Often burlesque is very funny and it's supposed to be poking fun at something.

"That is how it came about."

Ms Lee said they were excited to start their new business venture and already had lots of interest from the community.

"A lot of feedback we have received, especially after the success of our Hollywood Glamour murder mystery, is that people are excited to see something different in Ipswich and not the same old, same old.

"We are looking forward to it."