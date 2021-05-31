Risk of losing foreign students amid quarantine stoush

Queensland's $5 billion international education industry is at risk of losing out to the southern states as the Palaszczuk Government digs in over the proposed Toowoomba quarantine facility.

The state's top universities are part of a renewed push to bring back international students in small pilot programs before the end of the year - with potential plans to include chartered flights and student-accommodation that meets hotel quarantine standards.

There will be huge competition to get a slice of the international student market, worth $37 billion nationally, with NSW and SA further advanced in their proposals to bring students back.

The federal budget's economic outlook was based on assumptions, including that the international education market would begin returning by the end of the year.

The Courier-Mail understands the Queensland sector has proposed similar ideas to its counterpart in NSW, which involves using pre-existing, purpose-built student accommodation that meets hotel quarantine standards, as well as charter flights.

It would allow the sector to bring students back in a manner which complies with health and quarantine standards without impacting on returning Australians.

Queensland’s Tourism Industry Development Stirling Hinchliffe says a range of options are being considered. Picture: Tara Croser.

But it is understood the State Government is insisting that the stalled Wellcamp proposal will need to go ahead for plans to be considered.

International Education Association of Australia boss Phil Honeywood said Queensland risks losing significant market share to NSW and South Australia whose proposals are further advanced.

"NSW Government and SA Government will both have first-mover advantage over other states," he said.

"State Government can you at least give serious consideration to a plan B that involves purpose built student accommodation, rather than hotels in the Brisbane area so we can meet all logistical and health requirements.

"It's up to the Queensland Government to decide to go in, be brave and not put their eggs in the one basket with the Toowoomba option."

UQ vice-chancellor Professor Deborah Terry said the university was continuing to work with the state government towards a plan for the safe return of international students.

"We understand that students' interests and economic considerations have to be balanced with the need to bring Australians home from overseas," she said.

"With the vaccine rollout under way, we hope to see progress on a state and national co-ordinated approach."

A QUT spokeswoman said the university was keen to welcome back international students when possible.

"QUT continues to work with the Queensland State Government on options for the safe return out international students," she said.

A spokesman for state Tourism Industry Development Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said a range of options were being considered for the safe return of students "at the appropriate time"

"The priority for the Palaszczuk Government is seeing the safe return of Queensland residents," he said.

Federal Education Minister Alan Tudge has consistently said the federal government was happy to consider proposals as they come forward.

As well as educational expenses, money is brought to the state through international education via accommodation costs, spending money in the community, tourism by the students, family and friends, while it is also a form of soft diplomacy.

Originally published as Risk of losing foreign students amid quarantine stoush