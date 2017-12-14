Building's risk of collapse shows need for law change: Tully

Councillor Paul Tully outside the Aristotle Street home that could collapse into the excavation site below.

Councillor Paul Tully outside the Aristotle Street home that could collapse into the excavation site below. Hayden Johnson

FEARS an Augustine Heights home could fall into a construction site below has prompted an Ipswich councillor to call for a review into the state's building laws.

A stop-work notice was issued for work at Aristotle Avenue after a sandstone boundary wall and fencing began to slump.

Lourdus Chinnappa believes excavation at a neighbouring block has weakened the wall and caused the earth at the side of his property to fall but owner-builder Yusham Liu says stormwater from recent heavy rain is to blame.

Mr Chinnappa lodged a complaint about Mr Liu's work with the Ipswich City Council on December 7.

The Ipswich City Council issued a notice to Mr Liu to cease operations on the site, engage an engineer and complete rectification works.

Division two councillor Paul Tully has inspected the slumped wall several times.

He called for an urgent review of the state's owner-builder laws by the Queensland Building and Construction Commission, claiming their enforcement "left a lot to be desired".

"It's not good enough for people to register as owner builders and leave things in this precarious state," he said.

"The QBCC needs to get its act together and impose stricter controls."

Cracks appear at the Aristotle Street home that could collapse into the excavation site below. Hayden Johnson

A development compliance officer determined the wall had started to fail and was dangerous.

There is no evidence Mr Liu's excavation work is to blame for the slipping land above.

Cr Tully said it was unacceptable neighbours had to live in fear.

He called on the commission to ensure the family was "not out-of-pocket" as a result of the situation.

A spokesman for the commission confirmed it was aware of the situation and was investigating.

"The QBCC reviews all owner builder applications in accordance with legislation, and can take disciplinary action for any licence breaches, where appropriate," he said.

Mr Chinnappa's four-bedroom home was built in 2008.

It is estimated to be valued at $655,000.

The 985 square-metre vacant site, owned by Mr Liu, was sold in July 2016, for $247,000.

This week Mr Liu said he would work to fix the problem and hoped to have it repaired by Christmas.