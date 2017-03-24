Rising to the occasion

THE western corridor's newest address, Springfield Rise at Spring Mountain, was officially launched this morning.

Located between the bushland backdrop of White Rock Spring Mountain Conservation Reserve and the emerging city of Springfield Central, Lendlease's Springfield Rise is set to be yet another exciting precinct for the region.

Queensland Deputy Premier and Minister for Transport and Minister for Infrastructure and Planning, Jackie Trad, along with other local politicians and community members attended the launch and spoke of their delight regarding the new development.

Springfield Rise launch: Springfield Rise launch

"This is a four thousand household redevelopment and what it will mean at the end of the day is a place and home in the community for some 12 thousand Queenslanders right here in Springfield," Mrs Trad said.

"We know this is a rapidly growing part of South-East Queensland and the Queensland Government is very pleased to work in partnership with the Ipswich City Council, Springfield and Lendlease to make sure developments like this come to life."

Ipswich Mayor, Paul Pisasale, said he was particularly excited about the number of jobs that would come from the development, with Lendlease forecasting the creation of 675 construction jobs per year over the next ten years and more than 500 jobs ongoing.

"This is about the development industry which is the start of the food chain," Mr Pisasale said.

"Now you're going to see the carpenters, the landscapers, the consultants, the bricklayers and all the jobs that come with it.

"But more importantly, you're going to have a community."

With over 560 lots already sold, the 415-hectare site will comprise of more than 50 hectares of open space, including 13 local parks, three district parks, natural linear reserves, walking and hiking tracks, as well as cycling paths connecting to the Springfield town centre.

Park Lane and Forest Ridge stages are now selling with land starting from $170000.