Rising star’s newest single is music to dad’s ears

A song written by an award-winning Ipswich country folk singer almost 30 years ago has been brought back to life by his eldest daughter.

Sarah Hogan of Annie at the Helm said her father Shane could never settle on an arrangement for the song and had put it away for another day.

“He found it, last year I think it was, among all these old dusty song books that he had at home and pulled it out and showed me the lyrics and I fell in love with the lyrics,” she said.

Sarah got to work, putting together an arrangement and released the single Waters of Love earlier this month.

“It was one of those songs that I wish I had of written lyrically myself,” she said.

“It perfectly captures the ebb and flow of love, without all the soppy stuff.

“Waters of Love is a moody ballad that will transport you to the set of the Pirates of the Caribbean. It’s a song for the gypsy lovers.”

Annie at the Helm has released a second single.

The musician said she had always looked up to her father and his musical talents.

Mr Hogan frequented county music festival across Australia and has won Golden Guitar Awards.

“It was actually a bit nerve wracking, because this is the first time he’s actually given me lyrics like that and asked me to do something with it,” she said.

“I was so nervous the first time he came to our show, once we had figured out the arrangement and it was the first time we played it live. He gave it big wraps. He loved it.”

It’s the second release for the local talent, after her debut single ‘Young’ was released in 2018.

Since then, she has played a string of shows including a set at Big Sound; alongside The Tesky Brothers, IV League and British India.

Sarah is a regular performer in Ipswich and has seduced crowds from stages such as Studio 188 and Goleby’s basement; recently playing the Festival of 4 Walls; a live streamed event sponsored by Ipswich Festivals.

She now has plans for an EP to be released next month.