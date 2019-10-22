Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stuart Efstathis
Stuart Efstathis
Crime

Legal fraternity mourns after ‘rising star’ lawyer dies

22nd Oct 2019 6:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND  law firm has paid tribute to young lawyer Stuart Efstathis, who sadly died last week.

Eaglegate Lawyers released a statement on Tuesday confirming Mr Efstathis' had died "as a result of an ongoing respiratory condition" on October 17.

The talented intellectual property lawyer was just 26.

Mr Efstathis, a keen photographer and football fan, had joined Eaglegate in June.

Principal Nicole Murdoch said in the statement Mr Efstathis was passionate about his clients and that his studies in biotechnology gave him an advantage when it came to understanding his clients' needs.

"Stuart had considerable experience working with respected Intellectual Property barristers as well as working as an associate with State and Federal Court Judges," the statement said.

"Stuart was building a solid reputation in copyright law, trade mark strategy and infringement and patent interpretation and infringement matters.

"Stuart made a very positive contribution to the practice of law in Queensland and would be mourned by the profession."

death lawyer legal stuart efstathis

Top Stories

    MP calls on all levels to support upgrades to footy fields

    premium_icon MP calls on all levels to support upgrades to footy fields

    News MP Shayne Neumann has called on the State and Federal governments to support the Ipswich City Council's redevelopment of the North Ipswich Reserve.

    Support for new online asthma checklist after rise in deaths

    premium_icon Support for new online asthma checklist after rise in deaths

    Health Queensland was the only state to experience a jump in asthma deaths.

    ‘I smoke a few cones’: 24yo claims no drug problem

    premium_icon ‘I smoke a few cones’: 24yo claims no drug problem

    News A 24-year-old says he didn’t feel he had a drug problem — despite admitting to...

    ‘Degrading’ theft targets disability charity group

    premium_icon ‘Degrading’ theft targets disability charity group

    News A charity group dedicated to bring joy to the disabled have been left feeling...