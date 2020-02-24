Rising Reds have ingredients to become a Super force

Henry Speight on the charge for the Reds. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

Henry Speight on the charge for the Reds. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

Coach Brad Thorn has forecast it will take three or four years of relentless consistency for the Reds to become a great team yet they are playoff material now if they realise it.

Saturday night's 64-5 blitz of Japan's Sunwolves released a dam of frustration for the players as well as Reds fans at Suncorp Stadium.

How well some of those 10 tries were constructed made it worth far more than simply beating the worst team in Super Rugby.

Watch every match of the 2020 Vodafone Super Rugby Season LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Jock Campbell is one of the Reds’ rising stars. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

The seasoned Thorn was part of greatness often enough as a player with Brisbane Broncos, Crusaders and All Blacks sides to recognise the long haul and consistency to get there.

"To me, it will take three or four years to become a great team," Thorn said.

"A guy like (new No.8) Harry Wilson has played four games so how many more is he going to play in that time.

"Other guys will be in their prime at 25, 26, 27 and 28 and that'll be pretty exciting.

"I don't know if I'll be here to be part of that but I'm enjoying being part of it at the moment.

"I think we can be a very good team now, I've told the guys that and they've just got to realise it."

Hamish Steward on his way to the tryline against the Sunwolves. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

It sounded a lot like Thorn articulating his own key role in all of this...it's up to him to turn a one-night high into three or four wins over the next month.

The surge of belief for the Reds was priceless from the biggest win by Queensland since Peter Slattery's 1993 team thrashed ACT 66-3 at Ballymore.

Fullback Jock Campbell is no longer the most underrated back in Australia after stepping and veering through tackles at will to set up three tries.

Flanker Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and centre Hamish Stewart cranked up some of their best minutes as Reds.

Henry Speight on the charge for the Reds. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

Thorn is proudest that the homegrown system he backed in 2018 is working because 21 of the 23 players were refined through Queensland rugby pathways.

"That first year (2018) we were scratching up players and getting a bunch of kids and saying have a go," Thorn said.

"If you believe in it, bring it through and coach it, you'll get good pay (because) it's so easy to see Queensland really supplies talent to union and league.

"I really like the story to Jock Campbell, the guy out of club football who has gone from strength to strength."

* Prop Liz Patu scored a hat-trick of tries when the Reds' women's team thrashed Western Australia 80-5 in Perth on Saturday.