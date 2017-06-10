Rising power bills will hurt everybody

GOING UP: During the peak summer demand period of January and February 2017, Queensland had the highest average weekly wholesale electricity prices

LAST week, the Queensland Government authorised its 100% Queensland Government-owned retailer Ergon Energy to increase power bills by 4.1% for businesses, 3.3% for households and up to 10.3% for irrigators/farmers from July 1, 2017.

For farmers such as canegrowers, fruit and vegetable producers, dairy farmers, etc, electricity costs have gone up 135% over the past 10 years.

The jobs bonanza could be a reality if the Queensland Government committed to reducing wholesale electricity prices from its 100% government-owned generators.

During the peak summer demand period of January and February 2017, Queensland had the highest average weekly wholesale electricity prices in the National Electricity Market in five out of six weeks.

At present, Queensland has the second highest average wholesale electricity price in the National Electricity Market after South Australia.

Imagine the jobs bonanza if Queensland had the lowest wholesale electricity price in Australia. The primary reason for the crippling power bills is the reliance of the Queensland Government on exorbitant dividends from its electricity assets. Its Powering North Queensland Plan includes a $150 million reinvestment of Powerlink dividends. While a start, this reinvestment of dividends needed to be put in context.

In 2014-15, the Queensland Government extracted $1.2 billion from Powerlink and another $218 million last year. Including Ergon and Energex, it took $4.5 billion in dividends and retained earnings in 2014-15.

Unless power bills fall, businesses will close and the need for renewable energy projects in North Queensland will diminish.

KERRY LATTER

McEwens Beach