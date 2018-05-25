Rising footy star three times over the limit

IN COURT: Jayden Nikorima leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court after admitting to drink driving.

IN COURT: Jayden Nikorima leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court after admitting to drink driving. Ross Irby

A RISING rugby league talent and the brother of a Broncos star has admitted to driving while more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Jayden Nikorima - younger brother of Broncos half Codi - had his headlights switched off when police intercepted him at Goodna about 4.25am on April 2. Nikorima returned an alcohol reading of 0.153.

Wearing a white hoody and jeans, 21-year-old Nikorima arrived at the Ipswich Courthouse with his mother.

Jayden Caleb Kingi Nikorima, from Redbank, pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police were on mobile patrols at Goodna when officers saw a black Mazda 3 on Redbank Plains Rd.

Sgt Caldwell said the vehicle's headlights were off.

Defence barrister Leon Ackerman said Nikorima was at a 30th birthday party that night.

He said the footballer had a rugby league contract at Redcliffe Dolphins, the Queensland Cup feeder club to the Broncos.

"There was an assertion that he was driving erratically. It was out of character. His reference shows he is a responsible young man," he said.

Mr Ackerman said Nikorima had certificates in small business and fitness.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said the high reading made it a major drink driving charge but he had very limited traffic history.

Nikorima was fined $900, with his licence disqualified for six months.