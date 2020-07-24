Rising keeper’s chance to bolster Ipswich football

Goalkeeper Damon Wenck flies high to take the ball during an under-20 match for the Ipswich Knights last season. He’ll start in Sunday’s Football Queensland Premier League match against the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Rob Williams

AGILE Ipswich Knights goalkeeper Damon Wenck will have a chance to showcase his ability if Sunday's Football Queensland Premier League (FQPL) match is played on the Sunshine Coast.

Knights head coach Andy Ogden was confident the game to reopen the season would proceed providing there was no heavy downpours.

He also backed Wenck to get the job done if the Knights get to play Sunshine Coast at Kawana in the scheduled 4pm clash.

"He's been around probably three years and he's played A-grade keeper in the 20s,'' Ogden said, highlighting his key attributes.

"He's a good guy, a good personality around the club.

"It's more his agility and he's got a good distribution of the ball, a good shot stopper.''

Wenck gets his chance to start with regular custodian Zayne Freiberg managing a bruised thigh.

Wenck was part of the Knights under-20 side that contested last year's finals. He also played a full game in Ipswich's earlier FQPL clash with South West Queensland and last weekend's trial against Logan.

"He's comfortable in there,'' Ogden said.

"He wants to permanently knock Zayne out of the way but that's what we want - two good keepers.''

The more experienced Freiberg is battling to regain his fitness with a long season still to be played.

The Knights are this weekend also without captain Jack Cabassi (sore hamstring), Michael Morrow (hamstring) and Matt White (lower back).

Ogden said Morrow's absence was more precautionary not wanting to risk him for the rest of the season.

"We have got a good squad,'' the coach said.

"Even though we're missing four good players, I've still got 13 good players.

"That allows the opportunity for the 20s (under 20 players) to come in and have an impact, which is good for the club.''

Ogden expected younger players like Jordan Simpson, Jamie Cameron and Murray Thistlewaite to be considered for the top team on Sunday.

Defender Simpson received valuable game time in the Knights 2-1 trial win over Logan last weekend.

The Knights won two of the first four FQPL games before the COVID-19 shutdown in March.

GAME DAY

Saturday: FQPL (6.30pm) - Western Pride v Holland Park at Whites Hill Reserve.

CL1 (5pm): Western Spirit v Virginia United at Kippen Park.

CL2 (7pm): Ripley Valley v Moggill at Bellbowrie Recreation and Sports Club.

CL3 (5pm): Springfield United v Bethania Rams at Opperman Park.

Sunday: FQPL (4pm) - Ipswich Knights v Sunshine Coast at Kawana.

CL1 (6pm): Ipswich City v North Pine at Bob Brock Park.

BWPL (5pm): Ipswich City v Grange Thistle at Lanham Park.