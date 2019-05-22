Menu
Rising star Sam Walker in action for the Ipswich Jets during the Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup earlier this year.
Rugby League

Rising Ipswich superstar set for Origin stage

by Chris Honnery
22nd May 2019 4:49 PM
Youngster Sam Walker is the talk of the rugby league community at the moment.

The Ipswich junior was touted about earlier this week as being the Sydney Roosters' replacement for their retiring star halfback Cooper Cronk.

And now he faces another prestigious call up, this time in Maroons colours.

With State of Origin Game One at Suncorp Stadium fast approaching, Kevin Walters isn't the only one facing a few selection headaches.

The Queensland Under 18s team will play a curtain-raiser against their NSW counterparts before the main game on June 5.

U18s coach Kurt Richards (from the Broncos) and assistant coach Brad Davis (former Gold Coast Titans player) are expected to name their squad next week and are keeping a very close eye on Walker.

The young five-eighth scored nine tries and kicked 15 goals for a total of 66 points in the Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup.

He is also the son of former Brisbane Bronco and current Ipswich Jets coach Ben Walker.

He'll also play flyhalf for Ipswich Grammar School in the upcoming GPS season - but Queensland Rugby League hierarchy are crossing fingers and toes that he stays in league once he finishes school.

ipswich jets kevin walters maroons
Ipswich Queensland Times

