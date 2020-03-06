Rising football team confident about first higher test

FOOTBALL: Well-travelled Ripley Valley FC head coach Nick Paterson joked there’s always nerves preparing for a new season.

However, after guiding his team from Capital League 3 into this year’s higher grade, he senses Ripley are in for another good year.

“I’m confident in the boys I’ve got,’’ Paterson said, preparing for Saturday night’s away CL2 clash against North Brisbane.

“There’s a lot of experience in that side. It’s just whether you are willing to turn up and ready to play.’’

With previous links to the Ipswich Knights, Ipswich City Bulls and Western Spirit, Paterson is one of the region’s most accomplished coaches.

However, he’s excited about what new club Ripley Valley can achieve.

Injured midfielder Corey Dunne will be rested in Saturday night’s season opener.

However, he’ll be replaced in the midfield by another seasoned footballer Adam O’Sullivan, who is returning from a year off.

Regular goalkeeper Mitch Love is also unavailable due to family commitments.

Promising youngster Joel Bradley will guard the net as Ripley strive to make a winning start.

In CL1, Western Spirit open their 2020 season on Saturday night against North Pine away.

New coach Mario Malesevic has been building a new squad after off-season player losses and trialling new players during two recent FFA Cup games.

In women’s football, the Ipswich City Bulls host Robina in their first premiership match on Sunday.

The Brisbane Women’s Premier League match at Sutton Park is at 5pm after earlier senior and junior matches for the Ipswich club.