Rising coach Lyndsey can refocus on Queensland - as a player

HAVING represented Queensland before, Ipswich player and coach Lyndsey Campbell knows what is required.

She made state sides from 2005-2013 before having a few years off.

With last year's baseball tournament called off due to COVID, Campbell hopes to enjoy a successful comeback at the next nationals in Adelaide from April 2-9.

The accomplished all-round sportswoman was chosen in the latest Queensland squad as a pitcher.

"Selection for me now is a bit of a different feeling,'' Campbell, 31, said.

"I have to compete with all the young up and coming players. Though as I am now older, I have more experience and will have a leadership role if I make the team again.''

After coaching the Ipswich Musketeers Red team to the recent Greater Brisbane League South competition grand final, Campbell stepped up to coach the Brisbane West zone team at the recent state titles.

Only two games were able to be played due to the weather with the tournament abandoned.

However, that gave Campbell more coaching experience after her successes developing baseball at Musketeers.

"Being a coach now as well gives me more insight to the tactical side of the game and more of an understanding of what to do in certain situations,'' she said.

The Brisbane West women's baseball team, including Ipswich player/coach Lyndsey Campbell (back row left).

"I think it has definitely developed me as a player.

"It was a very big challenge being player coach in a state titles environment.

"I had to do a lot of planning beforehand and constantly thinking about player changes.

"I barely focused on my own performance. I was constantly thinking about the team.''

Campbell has her first Queensland squad training session on Tuesday before field work in the new year.

"As much as I love coaching, I am looking forward to just being a player in this squad,'' Campbell said.

"That way I can focus on my own performance and not on the overall team performance.''

Campbell has played with Musketeers since she was about six.

The former St Mary's College graduate also played football around her work demands.