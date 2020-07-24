Child care fee rise in Ipswich ‘well above’ national average

AN Ipswich kindy owner said she struggled to have appropriately qualified staff working during a period where parents had free child care and welcomed JobKeeper being scrapped before any other industry.

The changes to the sectors were made as parents were expected to pull out their children at dramatic rates.

Parents went back to paying the gap of a partial subsidy from the government a fortnight ago.

JobKeeper for the child care sector ended on Monday and a transition package for businesses expires next month.

The business owner, who did not want to be named, owns three child care centres across Queensland, including one in Ipswich.

She said the past few months had been very stressful and they had to deal with "policy made on the run."

"As an industry we've made it to the other side," she said.

"It was all such an unknown. They thought we were going to have mass shutdowns and that's what they were bracing for. We didn't have that.

"As a business owner, I've probably come out even. I'm personally happy to have the reversal of parents being charged and JobKeeper gone."

She said JobKeeper had been a detrimental introduction for her businesses.

"It meant we were trying to keep staff at one size but you can't pay an early childhood teacher at that rates," she said.

"They were working less and younger staff were running the ship.

"At times we were having only trainees on the floor. That doesn't equate to quality care.

"We made the financial input to pay qualified staff more than JobKeeper and paid the difference, otherwise we wouldn't have had the quality care we were providing before."

She did not believe parents would struggle with paying their fees again, even during the pandemic.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann.

Only one of her families has not returned and her enrolments have increased.

"I'm happy it's been revoked. It meant a lot was beyond our control," she said.

Father Troy Beahan said he was fortunate he and his partner had kept their jobs and wouldn't struggle to pay the fees to send their daughter to a kindy in Karana Downs.

She has remained in kindy full-time through the pandemic.

"It doesn't really affect us," he said.

"It helped us financially not having to pay the fee but our service didn't change.

"It is a big expense."

Blair MP Shayne Neumann said the latest quarterly data on child care fees was evidence that local families are paying too much.

The data shows fees in Blair increased by eight per cent over 12 months to December last year, well above the national increase of 4.6 per cent.

He said during 15,500 phone calls to residents during the past two months, an issue regularly brought up is the cost of child care.

"If child care fees go up, it's not just bad for local families but it's going to reduce female participation in the workforce," he said.

"It's bad for the economy and it's bad for the financial security for local families.

"It's bad for kids who don't get to socialise and their education is affected."

Mr Neumann criticised the Federal Government for removing the measures introduced to help parents with child care fees.

"This data shows that before the pandemic, out of pocket child care costs were taking a huge chunk out of household budgets," he said.

"Now in the middle of a recession, when families are struggling to get by, these fees will be out of reach for many.

"If families are forced to withdraw their children from early learning, it is worst case scenario for everyone."