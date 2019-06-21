Ripley's nine in a row goal before derby at home

FOOTBALL: Ripley Valley FC have plenty to keep them motivated in their debut Capital League 3 season as they prepare for an exciting local derby.

Apart from going for nine wins in a row on Saturday night, the second-placed Ripley Valley side has a showdown with third-placed Springfield looming next month.

The keenly awaited match is scheduled for the official opening of the impressive new sports fields at South Ripley on July 12. It's also the Indigenous round.

While waiting for the first home ground match to be confirmed, Ripley Valley coach Nick Paterson is delighted how his track is tracking.

"I'm very happy. We're playing some good football,'' Paterson said, preparing for Saturday night's game against North Lakes at Logan.

Ripley Valley FC head coach Nick Paterson.

Ripley kept their impressive winning run going last weekend, thrashing cellar-dwellers Teviot Downs 11-1. Striker Michael Leech scored six goals.

As Ripley prepare for a tougher test against North Lakes, Springfield tackle Ridge Hills in their latest home game at Woodcrest College on Saturday night.

Springfield are on 26 points in hot pursuit of Ripley Valley (28). Both teams have played 12 matches behind leaders Logan Metro (34). Jimboomba is in fourth on 25 points.

In Capital League 1 matches this weekend, Ipswich City play Moggill at Bellbowrie on Saturday night with Western Spirit hosting Mt Gravatt at Kippen Park on Sunday evening.

CL1: Saturday (6pm) - Ipswich City v Moggill at Bellbowrie. Sunday (6pm) - Western Spirit v Mt Gravatt at Kippen Park.

CL3: Saturday (6.30pm): Springfield v Ridge Hills at Woodcrest College. 7pm: Ripley Valley v North Lakes at Logan.