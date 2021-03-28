Ripley’s massive FFA Cup challenge as Bulls improve

Ripley Valley coach Nick Paterson is looking forward to a massive challenge at the club's South Ripley fields over Easter. Picture: David Lems

THE prospect of coaching against Australian football great John Kosmina is daunting at the best of times.

The former Socceroo guided Brisbane City in the Queensland National Premier Leagues competition before accepting his latest role with the Brisbane Strikers.

For an ambitious coach like Nick Paterson, lining up against the coaching maestro is a rare but welcome opportunity.

That will happen when the Ripley Valley Capital League 1 side tackles their NPL opponents in Saturday's FFA Cup encounter at Ironbark Park, South Ripley.

"I'm excited,'' Paterson said, having guided Ripley Valley from Capital League 3 to this year's CL1 competition in just three seasons.

"Coaching against John Kosmina will be a big one for me.''

The 5pm encounter at Ripley's home field is the team's second in the FFA Cup after they beat another higher level team Samford 2-0 in their third round clash.

However, the Strikers will be by far the strongest side the rapidly rising Ripley Valley combination has faced since kicking off in 2019.

"Exciting times,'' Paterson said.

"There's nothing to lose. Everything to gain.''

Paterson said not being able to play Moggill on Saturday night didn't help with the massive FFA Cup match looming.

With all the wet weather, Ipswich City Council was unable to get the South Ripley fields mowed and prepared on time.

However, with that game being rescheduled, Paterson said his team would focus this week on getting ready to face "the big boys'' in Brisbane Strikers.

"We've got a couple of boys away for this big clash this weekend being Easter weekend,'' he said. "That's not ideal but we'll put out a pretty competitive side and give it a red-hot go.''

Bulls improved showing

In the other regional Capital League 1 match played on Saturday night, the Ipswich City Bulls lost 4-2 to North Pine away.

Head coach Norbert Duga welcomed back captain Joel Munn and was pleased with the committed effort.

"North Pine were very good,'' Duga said.

"We were in it for a long period.

"I was really pleased. They gave everything they had last night.

"We fell short but it was definitely an improved performance and there were lots of positives for us to take away.''

North Pine only wrapped up the game in the final 10 minutes.

"It was good to have Joel Munn back,'' Duga said. "It was his first game back for a while and he really brings that leadership to the side that we lacked last year.''

Duga praised Bulls goalkeeper Brent Witney for an outstanding match.

"He had an absolute blinder,'' Duga said.

"He kept us in the game because he just commanded his box well. He was good.''

Sam Chesterfield and Quinton Dodd scored for the Bulls.

"Everyone was pretty upbeat after the game,'' Duga said, hoping to have a strengthened squad for City's next Capital League 1 match.

That is against Pine Hills at Sutton Park on April 10.