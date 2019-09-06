Ripley's hiccup chasing extra glory after gaining promotion

MAJOR LOSS: Ripley Valley footballer Brodie Kenyon is among the key players unlikely to play in Saturday night's CL3 semi-final.

MAJOR LOSS: Ripley Valley footballer Brodie Kenyon is among the key players unlikely to play in Saturday night's CL3 semi-final. Rob Williams

FOOTBALL: Fresh from securing promotion for next season, Ripley Valley FC have some extra challenges to deal with in this weekend's Capital League 3 final.

Having to tackle competition pacesetters Logan Metro away on Saturday night is a test in itself.

But with pivotal utility player Brodie Kenyon on the injured list and some other players unavailable due to work, Ripley Valley have suddenly hit a late season snag.

Kenyon is resting an ankle injury suffered two weeks ago.

That comes after Ripley lost midfielder Maurico Arena for the season with an ACL tear.

However, one of the reasons Ripley Valley finished second in their inaugural season was their depth.

Coach Nick Paterson is counting on that, and knowing a loss won't end his team's finals campaign.

The winner of Saturday night's game advances directly to the grand final. The loser next week plays the winner of the other semi-final between Bethania and Jimboomba.

"We'll go to win it no doubt, with whatever side takes the park,'' Paterson said. "But just keep in the back of the mind that we've got a second chance there if we don't get the result this weekend.

"I don't want to rush boys.''

Paterson was confident he had the players to negate Logan who have enjoyed some tight battles with Ripley Valley this season.

Game day

Capital League 3: Semi-final 2 - Saturday (6.30pm) - Ripley Valley v Logan Metro at Compton Park.

Semi-final 1: Sunday (3pm) - Bethania Rams v Jimboomba.