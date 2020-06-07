Ripley’s fittest to face training test

The Ripley Valley FC side that celebrated their Capital League 3 grand final victory over Logan Metro last season.

RIPLEY Valley footballers Alex Kitching and Brodie Kenyon have been leading the team’s fitness challenges during the season suspension.

However, Wednesday night will be the big test.

Head coach Nick Paterson said Kitching and Kenyon had posted some of the quickest times for individual 1km and 5km runs while waiting for training to resume.

Kenyon in particular was a surprise given he’s recovering from a knee injury.

However, Paterson will put his two Ripley Valley Capital League 2 squads through their paces when training resumes on Wednesday night.

“There’s a little bit of fitness there but I guess we’ll see Wednesday night where their fitness is really at,’’ he said.

“It will be interesting to see if anyone is still keen but from what I’ve heard no one has thought otherwise from all this time off.’’

Ripley Valley FC head coach Nick Paterson.

Club representatives joined Paterson today at a working bee to prepare for the return of the senior squads, who can train in groups of 20 on separate pitches.

Work included remarking the fields and setting up portable goals and dugouts at the club’s new home base at South Ripley.

Paterson said approving the return of training was a positive step.

“Hopefully we can get back and get moving,’’ said Paterson, who guided Ripley Valley to promotion in their debut season in Football Brisbane Capital League 3 competition.

“A lot of other sports are starting up again now so I can’t see how it’s going to be an issue getting us back and playing, sooner rather than later.’’

Among proposed competition resumption dates are July 17, though nothing has been officially confirmed.

Paterson said the hope was to run the competition until November, with mid-week games every second week to ensure two rounds could still be completed.

Ripley Valley’s top side beat North Brisbane 3-1 in their CL2 debut on March 7 before the competition was suspended.