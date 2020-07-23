Ripley Valley on weather watch as club welcomes new team

Ripley Valley FC linchpin Brodie Kenyon will miss his team’s Capital League 2 competition debut on Saturday night. Picture: Rob Williams

Ripley Valley FC linchpin Brodie Kenyon will miss his team’s Capital League 2 competition debut on Saturday night. Picture: Rob Williams

WITH major regional football scheduled to resume this weekend, Ripley Valley FC head coach Nick Paterson is watching the weather closely.

After a four-month COVID-19 lockdown, it would be a cruel twist to have matches postponed at the first opportunity to return.

Growing club Ripley Valley is set to make its Capital League 2 first team debut against Moggill in Saturday night's clash at Bellbowrie Sports and Recreation Club.

After gaining promotion from the club's first season in Football Brisbane's CL3 season, Paterson is excited to see what his strengthened team can achieve in a higher grade.

"We've got some really good depth there. a lot more competition for spots which is great,'' he said, having recruited players like former Ipswich Knights goal-scoring machine Pete Drager and quality midfielder Schon Hansen.

Ripley Valley's top side is preparing to launch a new campaign fresh from trial wins over Western Spirit (3-1) and Taringa Rovers (2-0).

FIT FOR SUCCESS: Ripley Valley players stay in shape

HIGHER GOALS: Ripley looking to improve

TOP SUPPORT: Club eager to provide new sporting opportunities

VALUABLE VENUE: New fields massive boost for community sport

Although Ripley will be without key players Brodie Kenyon and Rhys Jackson this weekend, Paterson was eager to secure a winning start in a revised format.

"Every game is a grand final for us with a shortened season,'' Paterson said.

The CL2 teams play 12 games before broken into two groups of six.

Ripley Valley FC has more than 30 players across its two 2020 senior men's squads.

Alex Weatherby continues as captain after leading the club well last season.

Ripley Valley FC head coach Nick Paterson. Picture: Rob Williams

While the prospect of weekend rain was concerning for match-starved footballers, Paterson was buoyed by another major development at the community-focused club.

Ripley Valley's first women's side is set to make their debut on Friday night against Logan Village in the City League 5 Silver competition.

The match is scheduled for 6.30pm at Ironbark Park, the club's home ground at South Ripley.

"It's a great coup for the club,'' said Paterson, who is also Ripley Valley FC vice-president.

"Our juniors have increased 10-fold.

"We want to expand and grow and that was the next step for us this year - getting the women's team up and running.

"We're really happy about it.''

Game day: Friday night (6.30pm) - Ripley Valley FC women v Logan Village at Ironbark Park, South Ripley.

Saturday (5pm and 7pm): Ripley Valley FC men v Moggill at Bellbowrie Sports and Recreation Club.