Ripley Valley buzzing as Pride step up NPL survival crusade

FOOTBALL: As Western Pride continue their quest to avoid state league relegation at home on Saturday night, another emerging community club is set for promotion this weekend.

Ripley Valley FC can secure second spot and promotion to Capital League 2 next season by beating Logan Village at their newly-opened South Ripley fields on Sunday afternoon.

Although having a less than ideal lead-up with Redcliffe forfeiting last weekend after Ripley Valley's bye, head coach Nick Paterson backed his side to complete their mission.

"If we win this weekend, we wrap up promotion,'' Paterson said.

"That was the goal for us at the start of the year and if it turns out with a couple of games to spare, it would be awesome.

"It's a really strong side we are putting out this weekend so pretty confident of getting the job done.''

Even though Ripley Valley (40 points) has three games left, they are four points clear of third-placed Bethania Rams and seven ahead of fourth-placed Springfield.

Capital League 3 competition leaders Logan Metro (46) are already assured of promotion.

"The boys are all buzzing. There's a great vibe around the group this week,'' Paterson said.

"For a start-up club to even be talking finals' football would have been an achievement. But to go one step further and be promoted is going to be absolutely massive for us.''

The club's top side enjoyed a 2-0 win over Springfield in their previous local derby clash on July 12, to officially open the new South Ripley complex.

Paterson said the community spirit that formed Ipswich's latest club was being urged to share in Ripley Valley's remaining CL3 games, all at their home fields.

Sunday's Reserve Grade match kicks off at 1pm at South Ripley.

Meanwhile, the Western Pride senior team needs to beat Eastern Suburbs at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex on Saturday nights after losing 2-0 to Lions last weekend.

With the Magpies Crusaders three points ahead of Pride in the safety of 12th spot, the Ipswich-based team must continue their recent home form to escape the National Premier Leagues relegation threat.

Pride's all-important clash against Easts is at 7pm.

The club's senior women's team are playing for proverbial pride and honouring their skipper against Mitchelton tonight after the resignation of coach Belinda Kitching.

Western Pride officials have begun their search for a new senior women's head coach for next season.

The young team has an added incentive in Saturday's 6pm away game with recently appointed captain Sasha Beaumont playing her 50th match for the club.

In Capital League 1 matches this weekend, Western Spirit and Ipswich City are also playing to keep their finals hopes alive after draws last weekend.

Spirit need to beat Annerley away tonight as the Bulls host Mt Gravatt in their must-win encounter at Sutton Park.

Game day

NPL: Saturday (7pm) - Western Pride v Eastern Suburbs at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex. Under 18 match at 5pm.

NPL women: Saturday (6pm) - Western Pride v Mitchelton at Teralba Park.

CL1: Saturday (5.15pm) - Ipswich City v Mt Gravatt at Sutton Park. 6pm: Western Spirit v Annerley at Elder Oval.

CL3: Saturday (6pm) - Springfield v Jimboomba at Kurrajong Park. Sunday (3pm): Ripley Valley v Logan Village at South Ripley.