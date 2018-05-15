Menu
Ripley Town Centre opens Saturday.
News

Ripley Town Centre opens with a treat

by Carly Morrissey
15th May 2018 11:00 AM

RIPLEY Town Centre will officially open for business this Saturday.

And to celebrate Coles Ripley Valley are holding a Dessert Festival.

Dessert stations will be set up offering breakfast ice cream, gluten free sweets, meringues and bakery delights.

The festival held from 7am-1pm on Saturday will see free goodie bags for the first 100 customers as well as $20 gift cards for those that spend $150 or more in one go.

From 8am to 9am a Coles Kids in the Kitchen event will see 2017 MasterChef contestant Sam Goodwin cooking up a storm while at 10am the kids make footy bliss balls with Jharal Yow Yeh and Petero Civoniceva.

Then at 10.30am you can meet and greet the celebrities.

At 11am and noon Street Science's brand-new show will be on the stage making liquid nitrogen ice cream as well as frozen bananas and other super chilled treats.

Explore the science behind cryogenics with this cool show for adults and kids.

Enjoy roving bands, a hula hoop competition and much more.

While the centre is officially trading from May 19, Ripley Town Centre will continue the celebration with a Main Street Festival on May 26 from 11am to 4pm.

Join the fun at 676 - 722 Ripley Rd, Ripley.

