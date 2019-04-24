Ripley, Springfield rank nationally as building hotspots

An aerial view of the Providence estate in Ripley.

An aerial view of the Providence estate in Ripley. Rob Williams

BOTH Ripley and Springfield saw more than $100 million worth of development approvals in the past year.

With whopping development pouring in, the latest Housing Institute of Australia's Population and Residential Building Hotspots dubs any area with more than $100 million in development a "hotspot”.

Ripley ranks number two in the state as a development hotspot, while Springfield ranks number five, and eighth and fourteenth nationally.

"Ripley has also remained in second place with $164 million in approvals and a population growth rate of 17.6 per cent,” said HIA executive director Michael Roberts.

The latest CoreLogic data shows the average house sale price in Ripley is $405,500, up 18.4 per cent in the past year, while houses in Springfield are selling for a median of $433,000 up 3.1 per cent in the past year, and Springfield Lakes for $428,7500, down 2.6 per cent.

"Eagle Farm - Pinkenba joins the Hotspots in third place this year with $153 million in approvals and a population growth rate of 13.8 per cent,” Mr Roberts said.

"Despite all the hype around the slow down in building activity eight locations currently listed are predicted to remain a hotspot for the next 12 months confirming there is much to be positive about in the residential construction activity space in south-east Queensland.”