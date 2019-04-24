Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An aerial view of the Providence estate in Ripley.
An aerial view of the Providence estate in Ripley. Rob Williams
Business

Ripley, Springfield rank nationally as building hotspots

Navarone Farrell
by
24th Apr 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOTH Ripley and Springfield saw more than $100 million worth of development approvals in the past year.

With whopping development pouring in, the latest Housing Institute of Australia's Population and Residential Building Hotspots dubs any area with more than $100 million in development a "hotspot”.

Ripley ranks number two in the state as a development hotspot, while Springfield ranks number five, and eighth and fourteenth nationally.

"Ripley has also remained in second place with $164 million in approvals and a population growth rate of 17.6 per cent,” said HIA executive director Michael Roberts.

The latest CoreLogic data shows the average house sale price in Ripley is $405,500, up 18.4 per cent in the past year, while houses in Springfield are selling for a median of $433,000 up 3.1 per cent in the past year, and Springfield Lakes for $428,7500, down 2.6 per cent.

"Eagle Farm - Pinkenba joins the Hotspots in third place this year with $153 million in approvals and a population growth rate of 13.8 per cent,” Mr Roberts said.

"Despite all the hype around the slow down in building activity eight locations currently listed are predicted to remain a hotspot for the next 12 months confirming there is much to be positive about in the residential construction activity space in south-east Queensland.”

More Stories

Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    When to see the RAAF flypast: Every Queensland town listed

    When to see the RAAF flypast: Every Queensland town listed

    News LOOK to the sky tomorrow as various aircraft take flight for the highly-anticipated Anzac Day Air Force Flypasts. See the full schedule here.

    • 24th Apr 2019 3:05 PM
    Blair votes: Your choices, ballot paper on poll day revealed

    premium_icon Blair votes: Your choices, ballot paper on poll day revealed

    Politics Nine candidates were declared for the electorate of Blair today

    Why dedicated Ipswich couple plan wedding during season

    premium_icon Why dedicated Ipswich couple plan wedding during season

    Basketball First goal is to help Force in state league

    ANZAC DAY: A full list of this year's services

    ANZAC DAY: A full list of this year's services

    News A comprehensive list of this year's Anzac Day services.