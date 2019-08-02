Ripley school catchment revealed, community slams its split

Work on the South Ripley state and high schools is continuing.

FAMILIES have been left furious and a community divided after the catchment zones for Ripley's new primary and high schools were released.

The QT can publicly reveal the catchment for the new schools, built on Providence Pde, within Ipswich's fastest-growing region.

The catchment for the primary school will cover South Ripley's Providence Estate and south to Flagstone State School.

Residents living in parts of the new Ecco Ripley development, north of the Centenary Highway, are cut-off from the new primary school.

According to the leaked catchment proposal, the cut-off for the new primary school is at Fitzgibbon Rd; leaving hundreds of families in the new parts of Ecco Ripley unable to enrol.

News of the catchment proposal spread like wildfire after Ripley residents met with the two school principals on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

They were told the Department of Education had finalised the boundaries.

A post on the Ecco Ripley Facebook community page drew 385 comments, slamming the decision.

The catchment for the high school takes in the new Ecco Ripley development and is less contentious.

Parents and families have been told if they are not in the catchment they are unlikely to be accepted at the $90m primary and high school campus.

The primary school is tipped to have about 200 students when it opens for term one, 2020.

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller, whose electorate is within the primary school catchment, said she had been inundated with complaints by parents.

Ms Miller said she had forwarded those representations to Education Minister Grace Grace.

"I understand completely the views of residents,” she said.

"It seems silly to me that if they're closer to the new school they're not included with the draft boundaries.

"Residents have made their views well and truly clear.

"If they can adjust these boundaries I think that would be a good outcome.”

Ms Miller said she had opened many schools in her two-decade career and encouraged people to make their views known.

Comment has been sought from Ms Grace.