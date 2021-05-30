Ripley reassesses major goal dealing with injury crisis

Experienced Ripley Valley footballer Brodie Kenyon is working his way back from injury.

Experienced Ripley Valley footballer Brodie Kenyon is working his way back from injury.

AMBITIOUS Ripley Valley started the season looking to finish top two in their first year of Capital League 1 competition.

The club’s top side had moved up a level each year since its Capital League 3 debut season in 2019.

However, a recent spate of injuries has left head coach Nick Paterson focused on a new goal for the 2021 season.

“At our best and having a full complement (of players), I really believe we can give that league a crack and finish top two,’’ Paterson said.

“But just with the injury crisis, we’ve got to reassess.

“I think we’re just looking at consolidating this year and give some younger boys a bit of game time and playing for next year.’’

Ripley Valley is currently mid-table with three wins, two draws and three losses.

Their latest 3-1 loss to third-placed Logan Metro highlighted Ripley’s current plight.

“They (Logan Metro) are up there. They are a very mobile, athletic side,’’ Paterson said.



“We matched them for the first half. We went into the break 1-1 and then picked up a couple of key injuries having to rush boys back with our injury crisis.

“And probably didn’t have the depth on the bench to change the game.’’

Among players attempting to return were Andy Jarratt who had a solid first half before rolling his ankle.

Robbie Livingstone also tried to help out before being troubled by his ongoing osteitis pubis condition.

Another key player, centre back/midfielder Danyon Mollee, joined the injury list.

A week after beating Slacks Creek 4-1, Ripley Valley were stretched again.

“It’s just the predicament we are in at the moment,’’ Paterson said.

“We hope to sneak into that top four grade but we need to have a pretty good run of healthy players in the second round.’’

Ripley Valley FC coach Nick Paterson at the club's South Ripley fields. Picture: David Lems

A positive for the club was experienced campaigner Brodie Kenyon playing 90 minutes in the Ripley Reserve Grade side which have a similar season record anchored by three victories.

“We’ve got depth of good players,’’ Paterson said. “It’s just lacking those guys that can turn the game in top team.’’

The Ripley Valley Reserves won 3-1 on Friday night.

“The upside of all the injuries is probably getting fast-tracked a little bit, which is great,’’ he said.

“We’ve still got plenty to play for.

“The attitude of the boys is really good. The workrate is really good. It’s just probably the execution letting them down a little bit.’’



After their next home ground premiership match against New Farm on Saturday night, Ripley have another Canale Cup clash. That is against Logan Village at the same South Ripley venue on Tuesday night, June 8.

In the other regional Capital League 1 match played over the weekend, the Ipswich City Bulls lost 1-0 to Annerley to remain at the bottom of the table.

The Bulls have a bye next weekend as they look to secure some vital wins to get out of the relegation zone.