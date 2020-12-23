Ripley on target list as basketball expansion gains momentum

Ipswich Basketball Association development manager and Force women's coach Brady Walmsley has been busy overseeing new programs. Picture: David Lems

IPSWICH Basketball's expansion focus will click up a gear in the new year with Ripley Valley one of the new target areas.

Ipswich Basketball Association development manager Brady Walmsley is excited to see valuable programs planned for growing regional communities and schools.

They include seven-week Force Future Stars introductory participation programs, which will run at Ipswich's JBS Stadium, along with a satellite site at Ripley Valley State Secondary College.

"It's about our expansion and our growth,'' Walmsley said.

"Our plan is to always host one at the stadium (at Booval) but then just, on a rotational basis, move the satellite site around the greater Ipswich area, term to term.

"We'll start this one at Ripley Valley and then in term 2, it might pop up at Mt Crosby or a different sort of geographical location.''

The Force Future Stars programs is for participants aged 3-9.

Walmsley said the G-Force program for girls and Ironside Academy for representative level basketballers would continue in the new year.

Having been appointed to his important role in October, Walmsley has already overseen three holiday camps.

He's keen to build on his development plans in coming months.

The "Play Basketball'' section on Ipswich Basketball's website has more information how to get involved in the development programs.

Walmsley is also head coach of the Ipswich Force women's team preparing for the NBL1 North competition set to be launched in May.

The Ipswich newcomer is already running weekly training sessions for the senior players based in the area, having taken over from former state league coach Brad George.

"We're just going to play quite a different style under me than they did under Brad,'' Walmsley said.

"So we kind of need as much of a run-up as we can get.

"We'll just keep adding sessions the closer we get to the season.''

Walmsley moved to Ipswich after a senior role as manager of engagements and partnerships with Gladstone Regional Council. That was a community focused position working on development, reconciliation and action planning, along with disaster and investment roles.

Before his stint in Gladstone, he was the Basketball Queensland high performance manager from 2016-18, based in Rockhampton.