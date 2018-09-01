Ripley is perfect for young first-home buyers

Ripley will house almost half of Ipswich's current population by 2036, according to new research.

RIPLEY is a suburb on the move.

Just 10 minutes from the Ipswich CBD and 30 minutes to Brisbane, Ripley is set to become a super city in the future.

While there are older and more well-established areas in Ripley, the suburb is growing rapidly with the opening of several new housing estates and large commercial ventures.

Sales professional for NGU Real Estate Ripley, Dean Stenzel, said Ripley was in the grip of lots of major developments including the Ripley Town Centre project.

This commercial project in the hub of Ripley offers retail, dining, healthcare and education, commercial, speciality services, entertainment, destination parklands, and a proposed state-of-the-art transit centre.

The large-scale project is set to create in excess of 20,000 jobs.

Mr Stenzel said Ripley had lots to offer.

"Along with these huge commercial projects, there are also sports grounds, a dog park and lots of open green spaces for families to get out and enjoy the great outdoors," he said.

"It's a great lifestyle here, there's lots of freedom and everything is at your fingertips.

"You can literally walk to everything."

The average price of a four-bedroom home in Ripley is $450,000, but buyers looking for a bargain can purchase a house for as low as $390,000.

High-end properties can sell for $800,000.

Mr Stenzel said the newer housing estates were attracting young first-home buyers who were looking for all the benefits of a new home on a new estate," he said.

SPOTLIGHT ON RIPLEY

MEDIAN PROPERTY PRICE HOUSE UNIT $353,000 BUY $325,000 n/a RENT n/a

CAPITAL GROWTH Change in median sales price in: Past 3 months 4.1% 12 months 7% 3 years 16.5% 5 years n/a Annually (10 years) 0.5%

AVERAGE NUMBER OF DAYS ON MARKET (HOUSES) 116 days

AVERAGE HOLD PERIOD 10.4 years

GROSS RENTAL YIELD Houses 5.3% Units n/a