Ripley footballers in hot pursuit of unbeaten Springfield

Ripley Valley FC head coach Nick Paterson and player/official Brodie Kenyon at the new South Ripley fields being opened. Franca Tigani

FOOTBALL: With the opening of their new fields at South Ripley, Capital League 3 newcomers Ripley Valley FC will soon be continuing their improvement on home turf.

As final preparations are made for juniors to also play at Ripley, the new club's senior teams are progressing well this season.

Ripley Valley FC's top team secured their third win of the CL3 season beating Jimboomba 5-1 at Logan on Friday night.

Ripley Valley's Reserve Grade side also had a positive 3-2 victory over the same club.

Head coach Nick Paterson rated the first team's reward "an excellent result'' after making some early on-field changes.

"We're building nicely now,'' Paterson said. "It's time for us to really start banking some points and going on a run.

"We're in a good position at the moment.

"The boys were clinical.''

Among Ripley's sharpshooters was Taringa recruit Michael Leech who sealed a hat-trick after a superb opening goal. Leech has scored five goals in three games.

Maurico Arena and Alex Weatherby also scored.

Ripley's win comes as Springfield United FC remain unbeaten to be the only team in the division with a perfect winning record.

Springfield United beat North Lakes 2-1 in Saturday night's clash at Woodcrest College, their fourth consecutive victory with two catch-up matches to play.

"It wasn't the prettiest game to play in. North Lakes don't play a very attractive brand of football,'' Springfield United head coach Michael Keating said.

"It was a very physical game where we had to defend a lot of long balls and react to second balls but our lads dug deep and deserved the win in the end.''

Springfield United's goal scorers were Cameron Klenheins and Nathan Crowley.