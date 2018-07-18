'Welcome to the boom town': Jobs, growth tipped for suburb

RIPLEY is in the midst of a decade-long population boom that will make it Queensland's fastest growing region and will house almost half of Ipswich's current population by 2036, according to new research from Urbis.

The report, commissioned by community developer Sekisui House, reveals that the region is ramping up population growth at an average of 27.6 per cent per annum between 2016 and 2026.

With this growth comes significant job creation for the region, the report shows employment projections in Ripley through to 2041 to be 9.8 per cent, compared with 2.6 per cent across the Ipswich local government area.

Sekisui House Australia, one of the region's biggest community developers delivering on the $2 billion masterplan for Ripley Town Centre and the Ecco Ripley residential community, is one of the main drivers of this growth.

Sekisui House Australia CEO and managing director Toru Abe said the Urbis research underscores the group's commitment to the Ripley Town Centre masterplan.

"The population and employment forecasts confirm our faith in the future of the Ripley region and the broader Ipswich community," Mr Abe said.

"We're at the very beginning of an incredible growth phase and we're excited to be playing a significant role in this transformation."

Early indicators of the region's growth are reflected in rising property values over recent years.

The Urbis report revealed that, at the end of December 2017, median prices for both house and land recorded peak levels across the catchment.

Price growth in the catchment also has been sharply higher than the wider Ipswich local government area.

The report shows median house prices in the Ripley catchment over five years to December 2017 rose 4.4 per cent, compared with 3.2 per cent across the Ipswich local government area.

Over six months to December 2017, median house prices surged 5.1 per cent compared with 3.8 per cent across Ipswich.

In addition three and four bedroom houses in the region are achieving rental premiums of 6.5 per cent and 2.7 per cent respectively over the wider Ipswich LGA figures.

First home buyer Divy Arvind Shah has found the perfect home for his budding family amongst the ever-growing Ecco Ripley community.

Within two days of discovering Ecco Ripley the Shah's had already finalised the transaction on their first home, and the family are just one example of home buyers who are here for the long run.

Two days is all it took for the new family to find their life-long home and finalise the transaction said Mr Shah.

"The purchase of our first home was stress free, Ecco Ripley has so much to offer us from the parklands to the natural environment," Mr Shah said.

Mr Shah said he chose Ecco Ripley over surrounding estates due to its promising future.

"The community is perfectly located, and with the Ripley Town Centre within walking distance it has so much growth potential.

"I wanted some where my family and I could thrive, and a prosperous community like Ecco Ripley would provide just that. We don't see ourselves living anywhere else.

"We are happy to own a home in a convenient and accessible location that provides so many lifestyle opportunities while also offering a secure, community-focused community