Ripley bridge a safety concern

THE old Ripley Rd Timber Bridge is closed from today until early 2020 while it undergoes urgent repairs.

Ipswich City Council has identified the need to replace the bridge, originally constructed circa 1945, due to structural problems.

Infrastructure services chief operating officer Charlie Dill said bridge inspections have shown it to be in poor structural condition and its load bearing capacity is not to standard.

"Replacing the bridge is more cost effective than rehabilitating the existing structure,” he said.

"The current bridge will be replaced with a structure of the same length and width. Expanding the bridge width would require significant road works which funding will not permit at this time.”

Ripley Rd Timber Bridge is shut until 2020. Ipswich CIty Council

Mr Dill said the tender has not yet been awarded.

Procurement for design and construct services will be undertaken soon. It is expected that construction will commence in July 2019 and be completed within six to nine months from commencement.

"The condition of the bridge has deteriorated, and despite council's efforts to reduce the load limit (currently four tonne), this is not being adhered to. The bridge is now a safety concern for council and its closure is required,” he said.

A traffic detour will be put in place, taking traffic via Providence Pde, Parkway Ave and Bayliss Rd.

"As the completed works will be of benefit to residents and the community at large, your co-operation and patience will be greatly appreciated,” he said.

About 500 vehicles use the bridge every day.