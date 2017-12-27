'RIP, legend': Disbelief over death of much loved DJ

A "KIND, funny, talented and warm hearted" DJ who moved to the North Coast to live his passion has been confirmed as the man who passed away in unexplained circumstances at a Byron Bay home on Christmas day.

Police are treating the death of Ewingsdale resident Chris Bradley, 28, as suspicious.

Mr Bradley was unable to be revived after he reportedly collapsed at a residence in Carlyle St at about 11.30pm on Monday night during a Christmas celebration.

A criminal investigation has since been launched by the State Crime Command Homicide Squad together with Tweed-Byron detectives.

Police are still yet to explain any of the circumstances of Mr Bradley's shock passing and have refused to confirm whether he was assaulted, but it is understood there were witnesses.

Tweed-Byron crime manager Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen said detectives were still piecing together what happened on the night.

Meanwhile, family and friends of the much loved 28-year-old have expressed shock and grief about the sudden loss of their dear friend and brother.

Mr Bradley's sister Maddie said in a Facebook post: "My heart's so broken to hear this news today. To say the words I've lost my big brother, it's gut wrenching. Who could do such a horrible thing to such an amazing man. You lit up the room with your unique quirk personality and laugh, I'll miss hearing it!

"Love you forever B-rad my big brother bear."

Before his passing the gregarious bearded DJ had been making name for himself in the close knit Byron Bay dance music scene, also going by the cheeky moniker of DJ Dad Bod.

One his most recent gigs was at the opening of new Byron Bay Asian Fusion restaurant Ryce.

Mr Bradley grew up in South Sydney, not far from Cronulla.

He moved up to Byron about six years ago and studied audio engineering at SAE Institute Byron Bay and had busied himself making music, friends, and playing at venues around town.

His many Byron friends have joined the chorus of tributes on social media.

Nickita Usoltsev wrote: "Still cannot believe it... RIP Chris Bradley you absolute ripper of a legend! I know you'll be spinning them vinyls wherever you are champ. Until next time."

Cass Risteski wrote: "On repeat beautiful soul ❤️ Chris Bradley ❤️ If only everyone in this world had your kind and beautiful nature, what an incredible world it would be x Sending love, hugs and strength to family and friends ❤️"

Luke Anderson: "Will always remember your positive attitude to life and kindness. you will be missed."

Dale Stephen wrote: "So saddened by the news of the sudden loss of such a kind, funny, talented and warm hearted gentleman . Byron and beyond will miss you terribly . Condolences to his family."

Dion Brown wrote: It always seems those that possess a different kind of light are snuffed out way too soon! Chris Bradley As simple as it is to play music, the experience people received from your gift is legendary! You have created moments that turned it memories that all of us will cherish. Thank you for providing a connection between the music and ourselves on the dancefloor ❤ xx."

Josh King wrote that Mr Bradley was "a legend" and would be "missed by a whole town."

Jess Taylor wrote: "Byron night life won't ever be the same with out the familiar face of Chris Bradley around. Always loved and will be forever missed. Such a sweet soul taken too soon... sending all my love and condolences. Rest easy you legend

Danny Salfield wrote he was in "complete disbelief at the passing of a total legend."

"Utter shock. This can't be real."