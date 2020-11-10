‘RIP Gnarly Red’: Tributes for assault victim after he dies

Friends have paid tribute to ‘larrikin’ Shannon Finemore who has died in hospital a week after he was allegedly hit in the head.

Friends of a man who died after he was allegedly hit in the head while walking in Fortitude Valley have remembered the "larrikin" and "legend bloke" for his big heart and larger than life attitude.

Shannon 'Red' Finemore, was walking down Brisbane's Fortitude Valley streets on Tuesday last week with his mate Scott Joseph McGillivery when he police allege he was struck in the head and knocked to the ground.

He remained in a critical condition on life support for nearly one week, having suffered significant brain damage, but has died.

Mr Finemore's friends took to social media to pay tribute to the 37-year-old yesterday, which also marked 2020's day of awareness for the 'stop the coward punch' campaign.

"RIP Gnarly Red. Your love of skateboarding and music was contagious … I just wish we got to have one more skate and a s**t tone of beers. You're going to be truly missed dude," wrote Mr Finemore's skateboarding mate Frank.

Longtime friend Kye O'Sullivan wrote: "Shannon you were a larrikin punk rocker with a big heart. I'm gonna miss you …"

Police allege Harley James Raithby Hoodless, 29, and Michael Trevor Royce Collins, 28, had shouted down at Mr Finemore and Mr McGillivery from an apartment balcony, before the two men - one of them allegedly armed with a crow bar - came downstairs and confronted Mr Finemore and Mr McGillivery.

Hoodless is alleged to have thrown a punch at Mr Finemore, who fell to the ground as a result of the force.

Mr Finemore's friend Josh Garth yesterday took to social media to open up about the "heartbreaking" loss of "a good man and a good friend".

"It's a sad, sad day," he wrote.

"You were always a cheeky lad, but always a good sport …

"Vale brother, a new star is in the heavens tonight. You'll always be in my heart."

Yesterday's STCP campaign, headed by boxer Danny Green, warned of the potential increases in violence as COVID lockdowns come to an end.

"We have been warned that we are on the cusp of a physical and mental health catastrophe and we need to make sure we are looking out for each other," said Mr Green.

An Instagram account belonging to Channel 7 Mate TV show Blokesworld vowed to remember their mate's legacy.

"Absolutely gutted … one of the most driven and passionate blokes I have ever met [died] last week coming home and now he is gone … Stay tuned as we plan to remember this legend …," the post said.

Hoodless was charged with grievous bodily harm following the incident, while Collins briefly appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday where he had his original charge of common assault upgraded to grievous bodily harm.

Police are likely to upgrade their charges on Wednesday.

