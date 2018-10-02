Rioter apologises before sentence

A GROUP of inmates sparked a destructive and dangerous prison riot after objecting to one of their cell mates being relocated to another facility.

Ipswich District Court heard two guards were injured in the furore at Gatton's Southern Queensland Correctional Centre, which left thousands of dollars of property damage in its wake.

The court heard it took eight hours for officers to restore order, after the rioters barricaded themselves in the exercise yard.

Jett Lion Dieudonne, 22; Mace Glenn Jacobs, 31; and Raymond David Roberts, 30; all pleaded guilty to causing a riot at the SQCC in the Lockyer Valley on July 4, 2017.

Jacobs immediately told the sentencing judge: "I'd just like to apologise for my behaviour. Silliest thing I've ever done,” he said.

"If I had my time again I wouldn't have done it.”

Under legislation any penalty for a jail riot must be added to the existing sentence.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said windows, lights and sprinkler systems were damaged - with the repair bill totalling $27,000.

He said the riot began just before 10am and all three men were actively involved.

"They were displeased as Mr Roberts was being transferred to another facility,” Mr Wilkins said.

"They (the four men) barricaded themselves in the yard, made weapons, armed themselves with broomsticks, mop handles, and shards of glass (after smashing the windows), and wrapped shirts around their faces.”

Mr Wilkins said Roberts threw a mop handle at a jail officer and all three smashed windows.

He said the prisoners agreed to return their cells at 4pm then later threw their weapons out.

The Crown tended photographs of the destruction to Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC.

Mr Wilkins said Roberts was serving jail time until February 2021.

He said Roberts and Jacobs had effectively spent their young adult lives in jail.

Judge Horneman-Wren noted that Roberts had been eligible to apply for parole a week before they stupidly engaged in the riot, with Jacobs eligible to begin the process a month later.

Roberts received nine months for the riot.

Jacobs was sentenced to 12 months jail for the riot and given immediate parole release.

Dieudonne received 12 months for the riot offence but had to be dealt for a raft of serious charges.