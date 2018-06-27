Menu
Rosewood Show Ringmaster Patrick Lenihan.
Rosewood Show Ringmaster Patrick Lenihan.
Ringmaster ready for Rosewood show

Helen Spelitis
27th Jun 2018 12:25 PM

RINGMASTER Pat Lenihan is no entertainer but he's been practising juggling balls.

Pat is vice president of the Rosewood Show Society and he's one of the team of people working hard to set up ahead of the Rosewood Show this weekend.

Since he could walk, Pat has been involved in organising the country show and said this year would be another one to remember.

"We've got a full program on the Saturday with stud beef cattle, plenty of side show, the exhibits in the hall and the chook show,” Pat said.

Friday promises to be a big one too with more than 400 dogs entered in the dog show and new events lined up.

"Nothing beats the country atmosphere at the Rosewood Show and I personally love the horse events,” he said.

Rosewood Show is on Friday and Saturday with the main event, the popular Rooftop Express performance, on Saturday night only.

Pat said Rooftop Express - a dramatic performance in which David Manchon entertains with some awe-inspiring horsemanship - drew a record crowd last year and he's hoping this year will be the same.

Friday admission costs will be $5 for adults, $2 for children and pensioners, going up to $10 for adults on Saturday, $5 for children and $8 for pensioners.

