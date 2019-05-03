Menu
Rihanna trolled Charlize Theron.
How Rihanna trolled Charlize Theron

by Melissa Minton
3rd May 2019 11:01 AM

When it comes to trolling, you might say Rihanna is the most savage of them all.

Just ask Charlize Theron. The Atomic Blonde actress, 43, shares a publicist with Rihanna, which she says can be a bit humbling.

"It's tough. It's tough. You want your publicist to like you. You want your publicist to think your worth putting out there in the world," Theron told talk show host Seth Meyers. "It's hard when your other client is somebody like Rihanna."

Rihanna at the Fenty Beauty event in Sydney.
"So, for my birthday, (my publicist) always sends me a little text, and she wrote 'happiest birthday'. She didn't even write birthday, she wrote b-day," Theron continued.

"A couple months ago, I got something in the mail and it was a T-shirt. Rihanna had made a T-shirt of the birthday greeting that my publicist gave her."

The shirt in question features screenshots of publicist Amanda Silverman's message to Rihanna: "To my FAVORITE!!!! I hope you are having a blast."

Rihanna's response? "I'm putting this email on a T-shirt and sending to Charlize!"

This is the T-shirt that Rihanna sent Charlize Theron.
Theron added, "I don't think my publicist ever thought that was going to happen."

But that's exactly what Rihanna did.

If this is how Rihanna makes fun of her friends, it would be wise to never make her an enemy.

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

