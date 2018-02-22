Inside Rihanna’s incredible 30th

RIHANNA rang in her 30th birthday with an elegant dinner in New York with close family and friends - followed by a champagne-flushed party with a performance from Toni Braxton.

New York Post's Page Six reports, RiRi celebrated her milestone birthday at the luxuriant Landmark Rooms with stars including Paris Hilton and Leonardo DiCaprio, who snuck into the party later.

Also, there was Rihanna's billionaire Saudi boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, whom sources say she looked "very close with" all night.

Rihanna turned 30 in style. Picture: Instagram/Instagram

Rihanna's group shared a four-course meal at The Grill, before moving to the landmarked Pool space for the afterparty, where Braxton performed.

An insider exclusively told Page Six TV: "It was a really elegant black-tie event. Rihanna and her guests dined on gnudi with caviar and peppered filet mignon, washed down with a lot of champagne.

"The dinner was followed by a big party at The Pool. Rihanna was with her new boyfriend, who was at her side all night, and Toni Braxton performed."

Other sources say Braxton is revered among RiRi's circle of friends, and the birthday girl "is a huge fan" who was "clearly delighted" to have the recently engaged singer perform six songs.

Rihanna celebrates with friends. Picture: Instagram/Instagram

"They crushed hundreds of bottles of champagne, and Leo DiCaprio snuck into the afterparty through a side door."

DiCaprio, 43, has remained friends with Rihanna after she briefly dated one of his friends in 2015, we're told.

Other guests included Rihanna's family and executives from Roc Nation including Shawn Pecas and OG Juan Perez, who was looking pretty sharp considering it was for his birthday that Jay-Z racked up that epic US$91,135 (A$117,000) bar tab just days earlier on Sunday, as exclusively revealed by Page Six.

The singing superstar celebrated with the likes of Paris Hilton and Leonardo DiCaprio. Picture: Instagram/Instagram

Meanwhile, other sources tell us that Rihanna, who wore a vibrant purple gown for the party, is "really into her boyfriend Hassan. They seemed to be really close all night."

Earlier in the day, Rihanna had shared a sweet shoutout to her mother Monica on Instagram along with a throwback photo from her childhood.

Monica also gushed about her daughter on Instagram, writing, "Happy 30th. God's blessings to my 1st born. The sweetest, most humble person I know, and most loving daughter ever. Lots of love back to you on your special day."

Rihanna's former ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, who assaulted her in 2009, posted a birthday message to her on Instagram. But RiRi is reported "tired of the whole Chris Brown thing".

This article first appeared in Page Six and is republished here with permission.