Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Your right to know campaign
Politics

RIGHT TO KNOW: Media excluded from observing political forum

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
29th Oct 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEMBERS of the community gathered at the Carriers Arms Hotel yesterday to discuss the future of the region alongside Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders.

Media were invited to attend a press conference prior to the meeting and offered an overlay opportunity at the start of the forum.

The forum gets underway in Maryborough.
The forum gets underway in Maryborough.

But the media was not invited to observe the meeting yesterday, being asked to leave after an opportunity to interview Mr Saunders and Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch and Minister for Education and Minister for Industrial Relations Grace Grace ahead of the forum.

As part of the Chronicle's Right to Know campaign, the request to stay was made, but ultimately denied.

The forum was then closed to the public.

A communique outlining the day's discussions was to be widely circulated at the conclusion of the meeting.

More Stories

fcpolitics fraser coast maryborough right to know
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Locals: 'Library relocation limits community ties'

    premium_icon Locals: 'Library relocation limits community ties'

    Politics Karalee's mobile library service will wrap up with the opening of the new high-tech pod.

    • 29th Oct 2019 9:00 AM
    Motive behind European party couple's kidnapping unclear

    premium_icon Motive behind European party couple's kidnapping unclear

    News Police work to determine the motive behind the attack.

    IN COURT: Full names of 137 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 137 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    How you can win a $10,000 shade sail for your school

    premium_icon How you can win a $10,000 shade sail for your school

    News Primary schools and early childcare centres are encouraged to apply