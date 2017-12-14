Right people should be addressing track need: Taurima

David, known as "Lemsy" around Ipswich, has been with the QT since 1984. He has been sports editor for more than two decades and has won numerous awards for his sports writing, including being named APN Journalist of the Year and Sports Editor of the Year. Away from work, he enjoys fishing, spending time with his family and watching sport.

PASSIONATE athletics coach Stacey Taurima concedes lobbying for a synthetic track is a catch-22 situation.

"We need results on the board . . . so we need to get Commonwealth Games medals,'' he said. "And if we get Commonwealth Games medals, people will listen to us.''

But to enhance those medal prospects, athletes require access to better facilities like synthetic surfaces.

"You can't get one without the other,'' he said.

"At the moment, we've got a lot of young talent and the young talent now is becoming senior talent.

"We're at this fickle area now where we really have to nurture it.

"This is where we have to be creative in what we are doing.''

Taurima highlighted his plight.

"This is the hardest thing I've ever done and I was a cop for 10 years,'' he said.

"To go against the systems and the systems that are put in place are just the government frameworks.

"Everyone is more just relating to their job protection moreso than athletes' benefits, and that's a real fickle area to play around with.

"I'm a coach. Why am I fighting for tracks. That's not my job.''