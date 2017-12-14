Menu
Right people should be addressing track need: Taurima

Athletics coach Stacey Taurima
Athletics coach Stacey Taurima
David Lems
by

PASSIONATE athletics coach Stacey Taurima concedes lobbying for a synthetic track is a catch-22 situation.

"We need results on the board . . . so we need to get Commonwealth Games medals,'' he said. "And if we get Commonwealth Games medals, people will listen to us.''

But to enhance those medal prospects, athletes require access to better facilities like synthetic surfaces.

"You can't get one without the other,'' he said.

"At the moment, we've got a lot of young talent and the young talent now is becoming senior talent.

"We're at this fickle area now where we really have to nurture it.

"This is where we have to be creative in what we are doing.''

Taurima highlighted his plight.

"This is the hardest thing I've ever done and I was a cop for 10 years,'' he said.

"To go against the systems and the systems that are put in place are just the government frameworks.

"Everyone is more just relating to their job protection moreso than athletes' benefits, and that's a real fickle area to play around with.

"I'm a coach. Why am I fighting for tracks. That's not my job.''

