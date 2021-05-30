Right decision to call off game: Players risked injury

Brothers footballer Shaye Lund was injured in Saturday night’s Reserve Grade match, having to wait more than an hour for ambulance assistance.​ Picture: Bruce Clayton

BROTHERS teammates, coaches and fans were hoping club regular Shaye Lund was okay after his injury created plenty of rugby league drama.

Centre Lund suffered leg ligament damage with 10 minutes to go in Saturday night's Rugby League Ipswich Reserve Grade clash against Rosewood.

But he and club officials had to wait more than an hour for an ambulance to arrive, leaving everyone involved in the A-Grade match in limbo.

The A-Grade encounter, scheduled to kick off at 7.30pm, was eventually called off after players had warmed up, warmed down and were left uncertain whether the main game could be contested.

"It was a good decision not to play it at that stage (after the long delay),'' Brothers head coach Jason Connors said.

On a cold night at Rosewood, the Brothers and Jets A-Grade players also risked injury had the game proceeded after such a major delay.

"They called for an ambulance and we started our warm-up, the same as the Jets,'' Connors said.

"We were finishing our warm-up and we were just told that the ambulance was going to be a late arrival.

"So we finished our warm-up and went back to the sheds and the ambulance still hadn't arrived . . . it's been like an hour and a bit.

"Plus it was getting colder by the minute.''

The game was finally called off about 8.15pm.

After the clock earlier ran down in the Reserve Grade match, Rosewood were awarded victory 18-14.

The outcome of the main game will depend on a Rugby League Ipswich board decision.

Both coaches said points most likely would be shared.

"It shouldn't hurt us too much,'' Jets player/coach Phil Dennis said.

"It's just see what the Rugby League Ipswich wants to do with it.''

Dennis said the welfare of the injured Brothers footballer and all players must be a priority.

"It was first and foremost for them to be looked after,'' Dennis said.

"If we waited any longer, it was just going to get colder.

"When we left, it was an hour after we were supposed to start.''

State league great Dennis said the A-Grade players had increased potential to suffer injury "after warming up and then having to do it again'' while waiting for the ambulance.

The A-Grade battle was looming as a classic showdown.

Both teams had won three of their first five games and had endured some mixed results.

"They (the Jets) were down a little bit on troops too,'' Connors said.

"We (Brothers) were up for that game, just by the warm-up.''

With some recent injury issues, Brothers were keen to welcome back former Ipswich Jets hardman Billy McConnachie who had a run in the Indigenous All Stars match earlier in the year.

"That's what we are looking for - we need a bit of punch, that go forward,'' Connors said.

"He's a great guy and he's great to be around in the playing group.

"At this stage, we've got like six or seven players similar to ability as each other . . . and we were losing that little bit of impact basically.

"So we were struggling a little bit there and lacking a little bit of polish in our backline.''

Connors is hoping to have some injured players return in the next 2-3 weeks.

"Over the next couple of weeks, we'll really know where we are sitting, how we are travelling,'' the Brothers stalwart said. "It's hard to say now with all these injuries.''

Brothers have beaten Goodna 56-16, Jets 36-16 and Fassifern 36-0. They have lost to Norths 24-18 and competition pacesetters Swifts 52-18.

Connors said Brothers players stepping up in recent weeks included regular try scorer Don Vilitama and Matty Bell.

"He (Vilitama) is new to the club. He's someone that has stood out, caught our eye,'' Connors said.

"And Matt Bell just does his job. He's been good for us.

"I've been impressed with him, just due to his commitment. His energy, his effort, he competes.''

Dennis was pleased to have Burns brothers Denzel (fullback) and Graham (halfback) settling into his side.

"Denzel played last week against Goodna and looked really well,'' Dennis said. "Just looking forward to seeing what they can do throughout the season.''

The RLI A-Grade newcomers have beaten Goodna 52-16, Fassifern 40-10 and Norths 24-20. The Jets lost to Brothers 36-16 and Swifts 32-24.

Dennis was unconcerned about undefeated Swifts setting the standard in the first five rounds.

"We've just been gradually building each week, getting better,'' he said.

"We've been pretty poor with completing our sets for the first three games at least.

"Last week was way better.

"There's a bit of time left to get a win against them (Swifts).''

STATE OF PLAY

A-Grade: Jets v Brothers match called off.

Chairman's Cup Reserve Grade: Rosewood def Brothers 18-14.

Volunteers Cup: West End def Rosewood 22-18.

Colts Cup: Norths def Rosewood 46-16.