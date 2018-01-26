'Not a good look': Gun in guitar case, drugs in car

A RIFLE found with drugs in the car of Robert John Durbin raised real concerns, an Ipswich magistrate has told the father of six.

Durbin, 43, of Atkinson Dam, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to possession of methylamphetamine and cannabis at Aratula on May 16, 2017; possession of a firearm - rifle Category A weapon; possession of drug utensils; and possession of a Restricted drug - 75 diazepam tablets.

In the DPP prosecution before magistrate David Shepherd, commerciality was not alleged, the prosecutor saying Durbin had only a minor drug history in NSW.

When police stopped and searched his silver Holden Statesman on the Cunningham Highway a substance was found in a locked box. When analysed it realised 7.93 grams of methylamphetamine.

Inside a green bucket was 45 grams of marijuana and a glass pipe, Durbin saying he used it to smoke methylamphetamine. And 75 diazepam tablets were also located.

The prosecutor said although it was a relatively large amount of methylamphetamine there were no scales, tick sheets that it was commercial and Durbin said it was for his personal use.

An unloaded .22 calibre rifle was found in a guitar case, Mr Shepherd saying that it was like a B-grade gangster movie.

Durbin's lawyer told the court he had been moving at the time and the unloaded gun was just stored in the guitar case for convenience, with Durbin and his fiancé packing up the car and leaving.

It was acknowledged that the initial impression of a gun and drugs "was not a particularly good look".

The lawyer said Durbin and his fiancé had met while neighbours in public housing and both had a drug habit, the addiction so great they were using one gram of ice between them a day.

Mr Shepherd acknowledged Durbin's efforts to solve his addiction, and accepted that the gun in the guitar case had had been satisfactorily explained.

Durbin was convicted and sentenced to nine months jail and to lesser jail terms for other offences, all concurrent.

He was fined $250 and released immediately to supervised parole.