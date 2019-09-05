Riewoldt: Tigers clearly No.1 seeds

Dustin Martin will again be a key for the Tigers

Queensland great Nick Riewoldt is anticipating Brisbane will be thrust into a cut-throat semi-final at home next week.

The former St Kilda skipper can't see the Lions upstaging a red-hot Richmond in their qualifying final at the Gabba on Saturday night.

It could be a brutal re-entry to finals football for the season's great improvers against a hungry Tigers outfit.

"I saw someone quote Leigh Matthews' line 'if it bleeds we can kill it' during the week," said Riewoldt, now an analyst for Fox Footy and co-host of new show The Bullring, referring to the former Lions coach's quote before his side took apart a then all-conquering Essendon in 2001.

"We've seen these games go off script. I didn't see Collingwood having any chance of beating Richmond in the prelim (last year) and they did.

"So, of course, they can (cause an upset). But I don't think they will. I think Richmond are far too strong with the way they structure up.

"They make it really difficult for teams to score. They were able to take away Brisbane's most dangerous forward last time in Charlie Cameron.

"I'm really bullish about Richmond going all the way. They are clearly the No.1 seeds."

Since the mid-season break, Richmond have won nine consecutive games, conceding an average 62 points to their opposition. This is despite losing fullback Alex Rance to a season-ending knee injury.

Dylan Grimes has been a key and blanketed Cameron in the final-round win over the Lions, restricting him to just seven touches and two goals.

"It really is a great example of system over personnel," Riewoldt said. "They should be given a lot of credit for their ability to be able to cover Rancey."

While expecting a tough first-up clash at home for them, Riewoldt has been impressed by the Lions, the highest scoring team this season.

"They've almost played with a toughness that belies their age and experience. That's what has stood out," Riewoldt said.

"And their consistency. We were all waiting for that flat spot to arrive and it just never did. Credit to (senior coach) Chris Fagan and the leaders for being able to string it together week after week."

If the Lions do lose to the Tigers, they will host the winner of the Giants-Bulldogs elimination final. Win, and they will get the week off before hosting a preliminary final.

Riewoldt, drafted in 2000 from the Gold Coast, arrived in the AFL when the Lions, premiers in 2001-2003, were at their peak.

"They were ruthless. They had such great leadership ... Michael Voss, Justin Leppitsch, Mal Michael. Their leaders through that period ... you could just feel their presence on the field. That's why they were the kings," he said.